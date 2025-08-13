Monet Spikes Detector

Monet Signal Master - Advanced Neural Trading System

Version 1.00 Author: MONETFX

Introduction

Monet Signal Master is a professional technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that generates non-repainting buy and sell signals using advanced multi-oscillator analysis. The indicator combines Stochastic and RSI crossovers with SuperTrend filtering to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Features include a cyberpunk-style dashboard, visual risk management zones, and comprehensive alert system.

How the Indicator Works

The indicator operates on a multi-confirmation signal generation system:

Primary Signal Detection: Monitors Stochastic Signal line and RSI crossovers to identify potential entry points Trend Filtering: Uses SuperTrend calculations with ATR-based sensitivity to confirm trend direction Multi-timeframe Analysis: Incorporates M30 moving average trend filter for additional confirmation Support/Resistance Validation: Checks price levels against envelope boundaries before signal generation Visual Risk Zones: Automatically creates neural barriers at SuperTrend levels for stop-loss guidance

Signal Generation Logic:

Long signals appear when Stochastic crosses below RSI with bullish SuperTrend confirmation

Short signals appear when Stochastic crosses above RSI with bearish SuperTrend confirmation

All signals are generated only on confirmed bars to ensure zero repainting

Key Input Parameters

Neural Core Settings:

Neural Power (5): Controls the RSI period for signal strength analysis. Lower values increase sensitivity

Neural Low (25): Oversold threshold level. Signals only generate when RSI falls below this level for longs

Neural High (75): Overbought threshold level. Signals only generate when RSI rises above this level for shorts

Quantum Trend Engine:

Quantum Periods (25): ATR calculation period for SuperTrend. Higher values smooth the trend line

Quantum Sensitivity (22): SuperTrend multiplier affecting trend detection sensitivity. Lower values make trend changes more responsive

Visual Controls:

Enable HUD: Toggle the cyberpunk dashboard display showing system status and signal statistics

Show Neural Barriers: Enable visual risk management zones that appear at SuperTrend levels

HUD Position: Choose dashboard location (four corner options available)

Alert Settings:

Cyber Alerts: Enable audio notifications for new signals

Matrix Push: Enable push notifications to mobile devices

The indicator includes automatic memory management and optimized performance for smooth operation across all timeframes.

Disclaimer

This indicator is a technical analysis tool and does not guarantee trading profits. All trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Users should thoroughly test the indicator on demo accounts before live trading. The author is not responsible for any financial losses incurred through the use of this product. Trade responsibly and never risk more than you can afford to lose.



