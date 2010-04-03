Manual Spike Catcher

This Indicator is made to detect a spike presence whether some conditions are completed. It works preferably with Crash and Boom index. This system contains multiple levels and Four zones such as SPIKE ZONE, CONFIRMATION ZONE, UP REJECTION ZONE, DOWN REJECTION ZONE. Two zones play most important to confirm a spike probability prescence such SPIKE ZONE (Red Levels) and CONFIRMATION ZONE (Red Level).

INDICATOR FEATURE :

SPIKE CONFIRMATION :

1.In Boom 1000 Index :

A spike probability prescence will be completed when the Lines (-DI) and (ADX) curves are met between the levels 95 and 100, and the line (+DI) is met between the levels -1 and 1 and touch the level 0, it is a good signal of Boom spike presence.

2. In Crash 1000 index :

In contrary of Boom confirmation, a spike presence is confirmed when the Lines (+DI) and (ADX) are met between the levels 95 and 100 and the line (-DI) touches the level 0. It is a good signal of Crash spike presence.