Predictive Ranges

A technical analysis tool that displays dynamic price levels on the chart based on market volatility measurements.

Technical Features:
  • Calculates 5 distinct price levels displayed as horizontal lines
  • Applies a multiplier factor (default: 6.0) to scale the calculations
  • Features an adaptive central reference line that adjusts based on price movement
  • All levels update dynamically as new price data becomes available
Visual Components:
  • Upper Level 2 (Red): Outermost upper boundary
  • Upper Level 1 (Orange): Inner upper boundary
  • Central Average (Yellow): Dynamic reference line
  • Lower Level 1 (Orange): Inner lower boundary
  • Lower Level 2 (Red): Outermost lower boundary
Parameters:
  • Length: Period for calculation (default: 200)
  • Factor: Multiplier for range calculations (default: 6.0)
  • Timeframe: Chart timeframe to analyze (default: current)


