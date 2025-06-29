Predictive Ranges
- Indicatori
- Lovrenc Mihelcic
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 20
A technical analysis tool that displays dynamic price levels on the chart based on market volatility measurements.
Technical Features:
- Calculates 5 distinct price levels displayed as horizontal lines
- Applies a multiplier factor (default: 6.0) to scale the calculations
- Features an adaptive central reference line that adjusts based on price movement
- All levels update dynamically as new price data becomes available
Visual Components:
- Upper Level 2 (Red): Outermost upper boundary
- Upper Level 1 (Orange): Inner upper boundary
- Central Average (Yellow): Dynamic reference line
- Lower Level 1 (Orange): Inner lower boundary
- Lower Level 2 (Red): Outermost lower boundary
Parameters:
- Length: Period for calculation (default: 200)
- Factor: Multiplier for range calculations (default: 6.0)
- Timeframe: Chart timeframe to analyze (default: current)