Range Breakout Alert MT5
- Indicatori
- Do Kim Dang Khoi
- Versione: 1.20
- Aggiornato: 15 ottobre 2025
- Attivazioni: 20
Key Takeaways
- Automatically draws Range High and Range Low boundaries for a chosen time period.
- Alerts when price breaks above or below the defined range.
- Support sending notifications via alert, email, notification when breakout occurs.
- Can be used as a trade signal in breakout-based strategies.
It works great!