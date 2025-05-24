EU Striker

Introducing EU STRIKER

The Ultimate Trading Weapon — Engineered for EURUSD. Optimized for You.

In the world of Forex trading, precision, timing, and strategy are everything. And when it comes to the most traded pair in the world — EURUSD — you need a tool that’s not just powerful, but also smart, reliable, and insanely easy to use.

Say hello to EU STRIKER — the trading solution built from the ground up to give you a serious edge in EURUSD.

Whether you're a beginner trying to take your first trade or a seasoned trader tired of setting up complicated systems, EU STRIKER is here to simplify everything — without compromising on performance.


Why EU STRIKER?

Because not all tools are created equal.

EU STRIKER isn’t a one-size-fits-all robot. It’s a laser-focused trading system designed specifically for EURUSD, using a blend of proven strategies, smart logic, and human-friendly design. And the best part? You don’t need to be an expert to use it.

Thanks to our 9 intelligent presets, you can trade effectively from day one — just pick a preset that matches your risk appetite or strategy preference, and go live with a single click.

No complicated settings. No stress.


What Makes It Special?

12 Battle-Tested Presets
Each preset in EU STRIKER is crafted by experienced traders, optimized through real-time market analysis, and fine-tuned for EURUSD.

  • Prefer scalping in high volatility? We’ve got a preset for that.

  • Looking for consistent performance in quiet markets? There’s a preset for that too.

  • Want to run it fully automated? Go ahead — EU STRIKER is ready.

Plug-and-Play Simplicity
Just load EU STRIKER into your MetaTrader terminal, choose your preset, and press "Start". That’s it. You’re now equipped with one of the smartest EURUSD engines on the market.

Custom-Built for EURUSD
This isn’t a generic EA that works “okay” on many pairs — this is a surgical tool. Every line of code, every risk filter, every entry logic is crafted with EURUSD behavior in mind.

Works for Beginners and Pros
You don’t have to be a tech guru or financial analyst. If you can click a mouse, you can trade with EU STRIKER. And if you’re a pro? You’ll appreciate the fine-tuned presets and strategic depth under the hood.


How Does It Work?

Behind EU STRIKER’s simple interface lies a powerful engine:

  • Technical Analysis Algorithms: Detect patterns, breakouts, momentum, and market structure with accuracy

  • Time & Session Awareness: Optimize entries during London, New York, and overlapping hours

  • Built-in Risk Management: Every preset includes sensible stop loss, take profit, and dynamic money management

  • Adaptive Logic: The system reads live market behavior and adjusts its strategy accordingly

All of this runs quietly behind the scenes — while you focus on your trades, or even walk away and let EU STRIKER do its thing.


Backtest-Proven Performance. Real Trading Potential.

While EU STRIKER is still fresh on the battlefield, our extensive backtesting on EURUSD shows strong potential that traders will love:

• High-confidence entries & exits — designed to align with price action/indicators logic

• Consistent performance across various market conditions — with profits and drawdowns in multiple scenarios

• More freedom and less screen time — thanks to automation and ready-to-use presets

• Built-in structure — helping traders follow a disciplined, rule-based system


Note: All performance insights are based on historical data testing. Real trading results may vary depending on market conditions and user settings.


New Feature in EU STRIKER: Custom Setting for Advanced Users

Take your trading strategy to the next level with full customization power!

Now, EU STRIKER introduces a cutting-edge feature designed for advanced users:
Custom Settings – modify individual parameters to override presets and gain ultimate flexibility.

Whether you're optimizing risk management, tweaking grid behavior, or fine-tuning exit strategies — you’re in control.

Simply leave any parameter as 0 to use the system’s default. Modify only what matters to you!

What You Can Customize:

  1. Max Buy Orders – Limit how many BUY trades the system opens. (0 = system decides)

  2. Max Sell Orders – Cap the number of SELL trades. (0 = system decides)

  3. Max Spread – Define the max allowed spread to open trades. (0 = auto-check)

  4. Max Lot Size – Set your own lot cap based on your risk. (0 = system auto-lots)

  5. Average TP Start at Order No. – Choose from which order the system starts averaging take-profits.

  6. TP Distance – Customize the Take Profit distance in points.

  7. SL Distance – Define Stop Loss distance per trade.

  8. Trailing Start / Stop – Activate a trailing stop system with your own start and stop thresholds.

  9. Drawdown Reduction Start – Set the order level to trigger drawdown control.

  10. Profit-Based Auto-Close – Auto-close first/last orders when profit % hits your target.

  11. Grid Distance Settings – Build your grid your way:

  • Fixed distance

  • Use fixed distance up to specific order number

  • Dynamic distance

  • Distance multiplier (compounds spacing between orders)

  1. BUY & SELL Simultaneously – Toggle permission to open BUY and SELL at the same time!


This feature is perfect for algorithmic strategists, experienced grid traders, or anyone who wants to squeeze every pip of precision from EU Striker.

Smart traders deserve smart tools.
This is not just “settings” — it’s freedom to engineer your edge.

Activate Custom Setting [Advanced User] now and unlock the true power of EU STRIKER.


Ready to Strike?

With EU STRIKER, you’re not just installing another trading robot.
You’re arming yourself with a battle-hardened tool, tested in live markets, designed by traders who know what it takes to win.

Whether you trade part-time or full-time, EU STRIKER gives you the power to:

  • Trade smarter

  • Reduce errors

  • Save time

  • Maximize opportunities


It's Time to Strike Back at the Market

No more missed trades. No more overcomplicated EAs. No more confusion.

Just pure, focused, intelligent EURUSD trading.


Get started with EU STRIKER today.
Your journey to better trades begins with a single click.


Please contact me on MQL5 chat message.

I’ll be glad to assist you!

If you have any questions or aren’t sure where to start, feel free to reach out. I’m here to make it easy for you.


Altri dall’autore
FX Bot Builder
Jakrawut Pratoom
Experts
FX BOT BUILDER • PRO — Turn Trading Ideas into Actionable Strategies Build. Customize. Dominate the market. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just getting started,   FX BOT BUILDER   empowers you to craft fully automated strategies tailored exactly to your style — with zero limitations. New Feature Update: Built-in Dynamic Trendline! Say hello to smarter, cleaner charting and trend-based strategies! What’s new: • Automatic Ascending/Descending Trendline   — Dynamic trendlines are now drawn d
Trinity X
Jakrawut Pratoom
5 (1)
Indicatori
Limited Time Offer! Just $59 — valid until the end of this month! Trinity-X : The Next Generation of Trend Intelligence Imagine having a professional market analyst sitting beside you 24/7 — one who never gets tired, never misses a signal, and speaks your language. That’s exactly what Trinity-X delivers. This AI-optimized, rule-based trend intelligence system is built on years of trading expertise, powered by a proprietary Rule-Based AI Optimization Engine . It doesn’t just react to price movem
ckapcu
569
ckapcu 2025.07.20 18:17 
 

I recommend. Unlike many others, the expert works well. I've been using it on a demo account for about 3 weeks, and for 2 weeks now on a real one. The expert trades in a plus.

Jakrawut Pratoom
749
Risposta dello sviluppatore Jakrawut Pratoom 2025.07.21 01:42
Thank you so much for your kind words and for recommending EU Striker!
I'm really glad to hear it's been performing well for you — both on demo and now live for 2 weeks with positive results. Your feedback means a lot, and it helps others feel more confident too. Wishing you consistent profits and smooth trading ahead!
If you ever need anything or have ideas to improve, feel free to reach out anytime.
Rossarin Wongkongkaew
24
Rossarin Wongkongkaew 2025.06.02 14:04 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Jakrawut Pratoom
749
Risposta dello sviluppatore Jakrawut Pratoom 2025.06.20 17:25
Hi! 😊
Thank you for trying out EU Striker.
If you find it helpful or have any feedback, I’d really appreciate it if you could leave a short comment or rating on the product page – it means a lot and helps others too! 🌟 Feel free to reach out if you need any help or suggestions for setup.
Wishing you great results and a successful trading journey! 🚀
Rispondi alla recensione