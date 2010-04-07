IDH Trade Runner: One-Click Risk Management & Trade Reversal Tool

The MT4 Expert Advisor is a powerful and user-friendly tool designed to simplify trade management and optimize risk control at the click of a button. This innovative EA allows traders to instantly set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels with ease, ensuring that risk parameters are always adhered to without manual calculation.

Key Features:

One-Click TP & SL Setting Simply press a button to automatically set predefined Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.

Ensures consistent risk management and eliminates errors in manual TP/SL placement. Lot Size Auto-Calculation Based on Risk Percentage The EA intelligently calculates lot sizes based on a preset risk percentage defined by the trader.

Uses account balance and risk per trade to determine the optimal lot size, reducing the chance of overleveraging. Chart Decluttering with Hide/Show Graphical Objects Traders can toggle chart objects on or off with a single button, providing a clean and distraction-free trading environment.

Trade Reversal Feature A unique feature that allows traders to instantly reverse all open trade positions.

all open trade positions. Designed to assist traders who frequently find themselves entering trades in the wrong direction.

Converts buy orders to sell orders (and vice versa) while maintaining proper risk parameters.

This MT4 Expert Advisor is an essential tool for traders looking to streamline their trading process, enhance risk management, and take advantage of an intelligent trade-reversal mechanism to correct entry mistakes. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA ensures disciplined execution and improves overall trading efficiency.



