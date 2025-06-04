Trade Manager with Dynamic lot size
- Utilità
- Taranjeet Singh
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
🧠 Trader Manager Panel for MT4 – Smart, Fast & Intuitive Trade Control
Boost your trading efficiency with Trader Manager Panel, a compact and user-friendly trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool gives you total control over your trades with one-click execution and risk-aligned automation.
⚙️ Core Features:
🔹 One-Click Trading Panel
Easily accessible UI in the top-right corner with buttons to Buy, Sell, Close All, and set Breakeven instantly.
🔹 Dynamic Lot Size Calculation
Automatically calculates lot size based on your account balance. For example: $100 = 0.1 lot (fully customizable via LotPer100USD input).
🔹 Fixed SL/TP in Points
Configure your preferred Stop Loss and Take Profit distances in points – ideal for fast execution and consistent risk/reward.
🔹 Instant Breakeven Tool
One-click breakeven adjustment to lock in profits – no inputs needed, intelligently moves SL to entry once price passes it.
🔹 Clean & Lightweight UI
Modern, minimal, and non-intrusive interface placed at the top-right for easy access without covering the chart.
📌 Inputs:
-
SL_Points – Stop Loss in points (default: 89)
-
TP_Points – Take Profit in points (default: 125)
-
MagicNumber – To track/manage specific trades
-
LotPer100USD – Dynamic lot calculation (e.g., 0.1 per $100 balance)
🎯 Ideal For:
-
Traders seeking fast execution
-
Those using fixed-point risk setups
-
Beginners who want a clean, visual panel without scripting
-
Expert traders needing a quick breakeven tool
📌 Notes:
-
Works on any symbol, any timeframe
-
Ensure AutoTrading is enabled
-
Compatible with all brokers and account types
This is more than just a trade tool – it's your personal trade assistant, designed to keep your workflow smooth, simple, and strategic.