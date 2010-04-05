Grid Wave Trader

The Grid Wave Trader operates on a grid trading strategy. Users need to define their parameters based on their risk tolerance or optimize them as necessary. Please note that I do not provide pre-configured files, so you should have a solid understanding of risk management before committing to a purchase.

To see how the EA performs, analyze the trades after testing it. 

You can modify the inputs or optimize them to fit your strategy, including:

  • Adjust Grid Size: Set the spacing between grid levels to suit market conditions.
  • Trend Settings: Define parameters for fast and slow indicators to enhance trade decision-making.
  • Profit Target: Determine how much profit to aim for on trades.

Make sure to experiment with these settings to find the most effective combination for your trading style.


Prodotti consigliati
Dashboard Super Three MA
Wang Yu
Utilità
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Super Three MA Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes PA and three adjustable Moving Average as the main indicator set to generate trading signal. With the feature that all MA_timeframe, MA_period, MA_applied_price are ad
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Galaxy MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GALAXY  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GALAXY      It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER   ALL AUTO MATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES   GALAXY  . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls
Harami 3 pro
Steve Zoeger
Experts
Harami 3 Pro Limited Edition Forex Robot     Is an fully automated Forex Robot for MT4 Terminal Trading.    The default settings are already profitable. But you can test and adjust the files to your needs. There are more then 25 Indicators built in to filter as much as possible,  You can also join the Telegram Channel and Group     https://t.me/ +rbMoGQwS0WdjNGU0   https://t.me/+Ft3Q8y4akvxjN2Jk 100 % automated different settings available simple TP and SL Trailing Sto
Hubble
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
HUBBLE  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions HUBBLE  It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      HUBBLE  It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can download the demo and test it yo
Voyager MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Voyager    it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   Voyager   have 10 neural net working in parallel.   Voyager           It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.       Voyager . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the 
Sputnik MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Sputnik  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   Sputnik     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      Sputnik     is a plug and play system   Sputnik     It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.       You can download the demo and test it y
Vostok
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Vostok  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   Vostok   Have a neural net to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation   Vostok      It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        Vostok   is a plug and play system Vostok     It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is sel
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Sono rimaste solo 2/5 copie a questo prezzo ---> Prezzo successivo 250$ // Versione MT5 Gold King AI è stato creato utilizzando TensorTrade, un framework Python open source progettato specificamente per costruire, addestrare, valutare e implementare algoritmi di trading robusti utilizzando l'apprendimento rinforzato. L'algoritmo opera durante la sessione di trading di New York. Dopo aver analizzato il mercato per un paio d'ore per identificare le aree di interesse, inserisce ordini in sospeso c
Powerful martingale generators
Yasu Ta Naru Ri
Experts
Powerful martingale generators is an EA that can generate martingale algorithms. Trading with the martingale method has the weakness of having a large unrealized loss in a trending market with no rebound. The timing when the market moves in one direction is especially common around the release of economic indicators, and it is not uncommon for rapid market fluctuations to cause forced loss cutting. In order to overcome these weaknesses, we have implemented a function that limits trading be
Mr Beast Grid
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST GRID AND PIPS RECOMENDED EUR USD METRICA H1 Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading. Sin embargo, el rendimiento pasad
Nash Equilibrium
Tomasz Adrian Bialous
Experts
I am pleased to present to you a powerful EA, and everything about this EA is HUGE: profit, drawdown, number of orders, deposit. EA trade all 28 symbols x 5 timeframes (M15,M30,H1,H4,D1), individual timeframes and currencies (not symbols) can be disabled. Simple calculation: 28*5 = 140 signals to trade, and * 2 directions(buy/sell) = 280. If you are interested, read on. 1. How it was created: EA was created when, after writing EA for manual basket trading, I was looking for an idea to automate i
Angry cat
PHILLIP GRAHAM HEWARD
Experts
Classic grid martingale type but with a unique and effective partial hedging algorithm to control and reduce drawdown. developed and set up to run on GB/US 15 min chart with a minimum balance of 2k contact me for set files, I have many depending on if you prefer low drawdown, slow and steady growth, or something more aggressive. live account signal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2188734?source=Site recommended account leverage 500:1 all optomisation was done with a £500 - £1000 starting balan
Bravo Runner
Gabriel Beaird
Experts
Cryptocurrency -  XRPUSD/BTCUSD Candle Time -  5m for best results Leverage -  1:5 This strategy uses RSI, CCI and a few other indicators when they meet certain levels. *BACKTESTING MATCHES LIVE DEMO* DATE: 2018 - OCT 2019   CURRENCY: XRPUSD   CANDLE TIME:  5M Bars in test 137239 Ticks modelled 5913780 Modelling quality 90.00%                                                                            Mismatched charts errors 0 Initial deposit 3000.00 Spread 85 Total net profit 1362781.92 Gross
SIA martingale grid and hedging
Mohammad Siahi
Utilità
This system is very simple.. It uses a martingale grid hedging style strategy by increasing lot sizes and grid levels. The open order step and volume can be both fixed and dynamic. The EA is easily customizable. The EA does not use a stop loss and all positions close when the chart move back from trend and arrive last grid level. Recommended :   pairs : Side way pairs is very good for this system.                                 Time frame : not important.                                Deposit
Gold Breakout Sniper MT4
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
(MT5):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135268?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#description Live account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2307663?source=Site+Profile Gold Breakout Sniper( Strategy 259 158 ) EA is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, focusing on volatility breakout opportunities confirmed by trend filters. This EA combines multiple ATR levels to accurately gauge market volatility conditions and filters trades using MACD to ensure e
Grid Sentinel
Carlo Arangio
Experts
Sentinel Grid, is an Expert Advisor that allows you to create complex trading strategies. Things unthinkable only until some time ago. You will have total control of the operation, being able to decide to mount, for example, two equal and opposite grids to take advantage of a moment of laterality of the market, gaining if the price moves above or below the entry level. As you can opt for two Anti-Grid, always equal and opposite to take advantage of a moment of strong trend without having to gue
Semi Auto Recovery Zone
Sirinya Pakkaman
5 (1)
Utilità
Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Setting_Hedging =true;     Use_Signal =false;  Type 3. Use
Trend Scraper
Robot Systems LLC
3 (2)
Experts
Trend Scraper features: The Stop Loss is invisible to the broker; Hidden algorithm for entering the market; Easy setup; Small drawdown; Any symbols at one time; Ultra-fast optimization; Entry at trend reversals; Breakeven function; A trend filter has been added to version 1.10; Version 1.11 "Pro" has improved ADX trend / flat filter. Easy setup and use are the keys to the success of a trading system. Only two parameters for setup and optimization! The task of the robot is to "hack" the trend a
GoldMine EA MT4
Jerald Jay Cruz
Experts
No force entry and not martingale!!! This EA is designed to identify the best setup trades, executing approximately 3 to 5 high-quality trades per week on each currency pair. This Expert Advisor (EA) is tailored for XAU/USD (Gold)  and operates on a 5-minute time frame . The strategy combines the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with a Moving Average (MA) to identify trade opportunities and manage exits effectively. Key Features: CCI-Based Entry : The EA watches for the CCI to cross extreme l
Mystic Swing
Hong Ling Mu
Experts
This EA has been designed to achieve stable trades regardless of market fluctuations. The optimal time frame for this EA is M5. It calculates the price changes in higher time frames, such as H1 and H4, and looks for entry points after a significant trend has occurred and the price starts to retrace. It is recommended to set wider take profit and stop loss levels. This setup works well for one trade per day. If a trade ends in a loss, the EA waits for an opportunity to re-enter with double the l
FREE
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Survive
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Experts
Survive expert advisor. Trading algorithm developed based on the combination of MACD and RSI indicators. Only one buy/sell order is executed. No martingales or other recovery techniques. In case of loss the system automatically closes the order if no stop loss is set based on the parameters entered. The system is suitable for all currencies. basic settings for usd/jpy currencies H1 Timeframe. //------------------------declaration of variables------------------------ ------ MagicNumber ; // M
Mr Beast Trailing Stop
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST Traling Stop Recomended Eur Usd H1 Este robot de trading de Forex ha sido desarrollado por MRBEAST como una herramienta para facilitar el trading intradía. Tenga en cuenta que el uso de este robot implica ciertos riesgos y no garantiza ganancias consistentes en el mercado de divisas. El robot de trading se basa en algoritmos y estrategias que he diseñado, los cuales se han creado utilizando mi conocimiento y experiencia en el campo del trading. Sin embargo, el rendimiento pasado no gara
T Rex
Evgeny Vlasov
2.5 (2)
Experts
Порядок работы Cоветник работает на любом таймфрейме на любых валютных парах. При работе советника анализируется несколько трендовых индикаторов и показатели объема торгов, при возникновении необходимых условий происходит открытие рыночного ордера. Советник не открывает следующий ордер, пока не закроется предыдущий. Советник имеет блок TrailingStop , позволяющий перемещать StopLoss за движением цены. Основным отличием этого блока от стандартного является его не линейность. В настройках вам
US Sniper
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
3 (2)
Experts
US SNIPER EA -  FREE VERSION This EA is a single entry type which does not use dangerous strategies such as martingale, grid, averaging or other dangerous strategies. Using a measurable stop loss and take profit. This EA Build with an AI which can measure risk by determine the StopLoss and Take Profit. We limit the maximum risk for 40pips so trader can set the lot size for maximum risk we can afford if hits for maximum StopLoss BLACK FRIDAY SUPER DISCOUNT From Real Price $450 TO Only $99 Get
FREE
Monkey EA
Vojtech Svobodnik
Experts
Monkey EA is fully automatic Expert Advisor for trading on GBPUSD . It based on Exponential Moving Average and Bollinger Bands. Monkey EA has been tested from year 2003 to March 2021 . You can download the demo and test it yourself. My test used the real tick data with 99,90% accuracy. I made Monte Carlo test with 200 simulations used too. Monkey EA offers hight profit factor  and small drawndown . All trades are covers by TakeProfit  and StopLoss ! Doesn't use Martingale or other dangerous star
Jupiter Mt4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
JUPITER  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of    independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions    JUPITER        It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      JUPITER  . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can dow
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Gold Centa Pro MT4
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
5 (1)
Experts
In the volatile world of financial markets, finding the best trading opportunities and minimizing risks is always a significant challenge for every investor.  GoldCenta EA  is a strategy that uses a stop-loss but carries some risk due to its use of martingale and grid techniques.  It is best suited for Cent accounts. Use it only with money you can afford to risk. Test it with a backtest or on a demo account before going live, Enjoy it after understanding the incredible results. The key advantag
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI: il successo di oggi sarà il frutto di domani SUPER SCONTO PER UN PERIODO LIMITATO! ULTIME 2 COPIE A 299 USD PRIMA CHE IL PREZZO AUMENTI. Segnale in tempo reale > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Set ad alto rischio Manuale e file di configurazione: Contattatemi dopo l'acquisto per ricevere il manuale e i file di configurazione. Prezzo: Il prezzo di partenza è di $899 e aumenterà di $199 ogni dieci vendite. Copie disponibili: 2 Goldex AI - Robot di trading avanzato con reti neurali, trend
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai è progettato per funzionare con l'indicatore Trend Ai, che eseguirà la propria analisi di mercato combinando l'identificazione del trend con punti di ingresso e avvisi di inversione attivabili, e acquisirà tutti i segnali dell'indicatore in modo completamente automatico! L'EA contiene una serie di parametri esterni completamente regolabili che consentono al trader di personalizzare l'expert in base alle proprie preferenze. Non appena appare il punto verde, l'EA si preparerà per u
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff è un Expert Advisor progettato specificamente per il trading di oro. L'operazione si basa sull'apertura degli ordini utilizzando l'indicatore Gold Stuff, quindi l'EA lavora secondo la strategia "Trend Follow", che significa seguire la tendenza. I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scrivi in ​​privato. M Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per avere le impostazio
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King   gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.67 (46)
Experts
Capybara EA è un sistema avanzato e automatizzato che segue il trend basato sull'indicatore Hama. Se il mercato diventa ribassista e l'indicatore diventa rosso l'EA venderà, se il mercato diventa rialzista e l'indicatore diventa blu l'EA acquisterà. L'EA è in grado di rilevare con precisione l'inizio di trend rialzisti e ribassisti e controllerà le operazioni aperte in stile martingala/griglia finché non raggiunge TP. Coppie consigliate: tutte le principali coppie come eurusd; audusd; GBPSD; nzd
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Experts
L'Expert Advisor è un sistema pensato per recuperare posizioni non redditizie.   L'algoritmo dell'autore blocca una posizione perdente, la divide in molte parti separate e chiude ciascuna di esse separatamente. La facile configurazione, il lancio ritardato in caso di drawdown, il blocco, la disabilitazione di altri Expert Advisor, la media con il filtraggio delle tendenze e la chiusura parziale di una posizione in perdita sono integrati in un unico strumento. È l'uso della chiusura delle perdit
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Benvenuti a Indicement! PROP FIRM PRONTO! -> scarica i file del set   qui PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Ne sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offerta Combo Ultimate     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   mette a frutto i miei 15 anni di esperienza nella creazione di algoritmi di trading professionali per i mercati
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp è un sistema di scalping bidirezionale a breve termine che cerca di ottenere rapidamente profitto da ingressi molto precisi. Segnale live di Scalp Unscalp in arrivo! Il prezzo attuale aumenterà. Prezzo limitato 99 USD Nessuna griglia, nessun martingala. Ogni operazione è indipendente Stop loss fisso disponibile, con sistema virtuale di trailing stop dinamico Pannello di trading interattivo e impostazioni precise della dimensione del lotto Consigliato Grafico: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCH
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia basata sull'intelligenza artificiale con ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA è un Expert Advisor di trading avanzato progettato per GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Si concentra su sicurezza, rendimenti costanti e redditività infinita. A differenza di molti altri EA, che si basano su strategie ad alto rischio come martingala o trading a griglia. Infinity EA impiega una strategia di scalping disciplinata e redditizia basata su reti neurali integrate su apprendimento automatico, tecnologia basata su intelligenz
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combina un breakout e una strategia trend-following con un massimo di due operazioni al giorno.  Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ottenere bonus personali!  È possibile ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro forte supporto e Trend Scanner indicatore, si prega di pm. Io!   Si prega di notare che non vendo i miei EA o set speciali su telegram, è disponibile solo su Mql5 e i miei file set sono disponibili solo sul mio blog qui.  Fai attenzione ai truffatori e non comprare a
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionale per il trading sull’oro con intelligenza artificiale Cherma MT4 è un sistema di trading automatizzato avanzato, progettato appositamente per operare sull’oro (XAUUSD) nel time frame di 5 minuti. Si basa completamente sull’intelligenza artificiale per analizzare il mercato e individuare con precisione i punti di ingresso e uscita. Questo EA è ideale per i trader che cercano una strategia di scalping veloce ed efficiente, eseguendo decine di operazioni og
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro è un sistema per recuperare i prelievi da altri consulenti o da ordini aperti manualmente. RM Pro ha la capacità di adattarsi automaticamente in modo dinamico. Il trader deve selezionare il livello di rischio e il consulente lavorerà in modalità completamente automatica. Può funzionare in modalità di recupero prelievo e in modalità standby! Se un altro consulente genera un prelievo, RM Pro lo disabiliterà, bloccherà la posizione e avvierà il processo di ripristino del depos
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
L'EA Atlantis segue una strategia di breakout specificamente progettata per l'oro, al fine di catturare i forti movimenti di prezzo che si verificano quando il mercato dell'oro supera i livelli chiave di domanda e offerta. Non si tratta di una strategia martingala o a griglia. L'EA funziona con uno stop loss dinamico e ha anche uno stop interno automatico integrato quando cambia il trend. Questo EA cercherà le configurazioni di trading ideali 24 ore su 24. Coppia consigliata: xauusd m1, m15 o m
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PIÙ DI 4 ANNI DI RISULTATI COMMERCIALI IN DIRETTA GIÀ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NUOVA PROMO: Solo poche copie disponibili a 349$ Prossimo prezzo: 449$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis! Assicurati di dare un'occhiata al nostro "   pacchetto combo Ultimate EA   " nel nostro   blog promozionale   !!   LEGGERE LA GUIDA ALL'INSTALLAZIONE PRIMA DI ESEGUIRE L'EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Altri risultati live   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanc
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, noto anche come Green Man per via del suo logo distintivo, è un Expert Advisor (EA) progettato specificamente per superare le sfide o le valutazioni delle società di trading proprietarie (prop firms) che consentono strategie di trading ad alta frequenza (HFT). Per un periodo limitato: utilità gratuite del valore di $198 quando acquisti HFT Prop Firm EA Versione MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Monitoraggio delle prestazioni della sfida HFT (a partire da $200):
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Experts
Sistema di trading completamente automatizzato. Un classico indicatore viene utilizzato come segnali       MACD   , che combina un indicatore di tendenza con un oscillatore per rilevare i punti di ingresso. Utilizza la media, la funzione di chiusura del primo e dell'ultimo paniere di ordini e la funzione di calcolo automatico del lotto. Ha una dashboard avanzata e tre tipi di notifiche. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefici: Sistema di tradin
Altri dall’autore
HFTHackerMT5
Thomas Bradley Butler
5 (2)
Experts
* QUESTO È UN VECCHIO EA NON IA, CON MOLTE EVOLUZIONI. E QUESTO È QUALCOSA CHE NEMMENO L'IA SA PROGRAMMARE CORRETTAMENTE. MOSTRATE IL VOSTRO SUPPORTO PER IL MIO LAVORO. GLI INPUT SONO CHIARI E ORA È POSSIBILE SCEGLIERE UN'OPZIONE DI RECUPERO. OTTIMIZZATE L'EA PRIMA DI TESTARLO E UTILIZZARLO. ACQUISTATE SOLO SE AVETE OTTIMIZZATO. Questo è per i trader che sanno come ottimizzare e vogliono ottenere profitti in base ai propri meriti. IMPOSTATE I VOSTRI PARAMETRI DI RISCHIO. Alto tasso di vincita c
Matrix Hacker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
MT4 Version :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87060 Matrix Hacker est réservé aux comptes couverts et utilise la marche aléatoire, le passé n'a pas d'importance. L'EA se fixe pour garder une assise stable sur le marché et couvrir à la fois les demandes et les offres. Achète et vend des offres et des demandes avec des quantités et des volumes variables selon le commerçant. Ce n'est pas recommandé pour un débutant car cela nécessite toujours de connaître l'optimisation et de ne pas surex
ForexReversal
Thomas Bradley Butler
4 (1)
Indicatori
La pazienza è la chiave per uno scalping senza stress. Scambia le frecce quando vedi che supera la media mobile di 200 e fai una tendenza allargando o dall'ultimo punto di oscillazione senza alcun filtro per la media mobile. Bello per intervalli di tempo di 1 minuto, catturando lo slancio delle mosse intraday. Prendi 20 pip con facilità o rimani più a lungo per le tendenze più grandi, utilizzando i trailing stop. Guarda gli esempi nelle foto di operazioni davvero grandi da questo indicatore. I
NeuroScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
5 (1)
Indicatori
Aggiornare! Le frecce sono state aggiunte ai livelli 100 e 200. Questo indicatore è accurato per l'accesso agli estremi e ai supporti per le posizioni di acquisto principalmente per intervalli di tempo di 1 minuto. È possibile utilizzare altri intervalli di tempo, ma i livelli sono diversi. È un oscillatore migliore e si confronta con gli altri per vedere la differenza. Commercio diurno utilizzando concetti di rete neuro. Questo indicatore utilizza forme elementari di reti neuronali per genera
VolumeDayTrader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
DAYTRADING solo per AZIONI (CFD). Il trading richiede lavoro. Non ci sono scorciatoie o indicatori che ti diranno tutte le entrate e le uscite. Il profitto viene dallo stato d'animo. Gli indicatori sono strumenti da utilizzare insieme alla gestione del denaro e alla psicologia del successo. Trova gli squilibri nel profilo del volume. Squilibri di volume dei prezzi commerciali. Molti squilibri si verificano in chiusura e apertura e notizie. Guarda gli acquirenti rispetto ai venditori nelle azi
GoldBuyBackScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
4 (1)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è per XAU/USD, solo grafici a 1 minuto. Ogni coppia ha caratteristiche e movimenti di prezzo unici. Scambia inversioni a forma di V con questo indicatore. Acquisti del cuoio capelluto utilizzando i trailing stop ed evita le notizie in quanto sono più estremi e possono causare vendite improvvise. Allega un intervallo di tempo di 1 minuto nel backtest e guarda gli acquisti di inversione. L'indicatore non ridipinge né ricalcola mai. COMMERCIO SOLO DURANTE L'ORARIO ATTIVO
TrueSupplyandDemand
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
This is based on short term strength or weakness and not on moving averages.  Moving averages are used for filter only. Trade supply and demand with arrows. Supply and demand breakouts and strength of the buyers or sellers .  Don't trade buy arrow to sell arrow.  Trade the strength with trendlines or moving averages and use stops.  The arrow can have some strong moves.  Trade on all time frames.  Try it out in the back tester. The pips can be made with this indicator, follow the arrows and make
ScalpingMaster
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
Master scalping with this indicator.  Trade on any time frame for scalps on buy or sells.  Follow trends using a 200 moving average and stops and targets.  Use with your own system.  This indicator can give pips if following it correctly.  Stick to rules and pick up pips daily.  Use as entries in a trend, scalp for a few pips or exit on opposite signal.  Best to follow higher time frame trends. Indicator doesn't repaint or recalculate. Rules: Don't trade overnight, only trade during active sessi
DayTradeKing
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
This indicator is good for small time frames like 1 and 5 minutes and made for day trading. The indicator never repaints or recalculates. The indicator works is for trading swing points in day trading, following bulls or bears.  Its a simple to use, non cluttered indicator with a high success rate.  This indicator works well to capture ranges.  All indicators come with limitations and no indicator or system is always accurate. Use money management for long term trading success.   Place in backte
DTKGold
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
This is the DayTradeKing for gold on a 1 minute time frame.  It is a different calculation for the range. Use a 200 period moving average as a filter.  Always use stops and avoid news, wait for more conformation.  This looks to capture intraday ranges. Put it in the back tester on 1 minute to see the price action and how it works. Trade with trend Use filter Use stops Alerts are added for pop ups and sound. 
SuperArrowScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
Trade trends with the Super Scalper Use on all time frames and assets it is  designed for scalping trends. Works good on small time frames for day trading.  The arrows are easy to follow.  This is a simple no repaint/no recalculate arrow indicator to follow trends with.  Use in conjunction with your own system or use moving averages.  Always use stops just below or above the last swing point or your own money management system The indicator comes with push notifications, sound alerts and email
Levels Trading
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
This indicator is a simple stripped down version of any advanced support and resistance indicator.  All the support and resistance indicators work from a number of bars that have developed over time. Get rid of clutter and confusing levels.  Find levels according to a number of bars. Look at days, session, numbers of hours, periods of consolidation.  Watch levels develop and use as breakout points, or areas of buyers and sellers.  Features and things to consider This indicator is for a frame of
ForexReversalEA
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57345 Questo EA si basa sull'indicatore Forex Reversal. Se preferisci scambiare manualmente il sistema, scarica l'indicatore e provalo. L'EA seguirà la tendenza e aprirà le posizioni di conseguenza. I risultati mostrano guadagni stabili con un drawdown inferiore, ma sperimentali nel back tester, nell'ottimizzatore e nei time frame per vedere cosa funziona. Tutti i risultati mostrati sono ipotetici. Nota: questa non è una martingala o una griglia. l'indic
HFTHacker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
QUESTA È TORNATA ALLA VERSIONE SEMPLICE SENZA RECUPERO A CAUSA DELLA COMPLESSITÀ E DELLA CONFUSIONE PER GLI UTENTI NELL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE OTTIMIZZA EA PRIMA DI TESTARE E UTILIZZARE. ACQUISTA SOLO SE HAI OTTIMIZZATO. Questo è per i trader che sanno come ottimizzare e vogliono essere redditizi in base ai propri meriti. IMPOSTI I TUOI PARAMETRI DI RISCHIO. Alto tasso di vincita con stop per le negoziazioni che non funzionano se lo desideri. Riduci il rischio per la longevità. Questo funziona su tutt
MarketMaker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Automatizza il commercio della domanda e dell'offerta. Fare un mercato. Questo EA è stato realizzato e ispirato dal popolare indicatore di domanda e offerta che tutti vendono e imitano. L'EA continua a fare trading e copertura, creando un mercato. Può essere negoziato anche su conti non di copertura. È necessario valutare i rischi e utilizzare i tempi, le dimensioni dei lotti, le capacità di copertura. L'ho scambiato per circa un mese in totale a intermittenza e su più coppie contemporaneamen
Top Trader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
Top Trader Indicator This is an arrow reversal indicator. This is with deviations and arrows.  Trade a blue arrow for buy and trade a red arrow for sell.  Change the time period and the deviations of the bands.  This is similar to others but these arrows don't repaint.  Load in back tester and study which periods and deviations work the best.  It works on all time frames.  15 min to 1 hr would give good results for take profits.  Try according to your own risk management.
Quant Bot
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Quant Bot è per il trading di tendenza sull'intervallo di un'ora per EUR/USD. Non esiste un file impostato, ma se vengono utilizzate altre coppie, potrebbe essere necessaria l'ottimizzazione. Informazioni sul bot: Utilizza la generazione genetica e utilizza l'ATR per il commercio. Il periodo di camminata in avanti è stato utilizzato per prevenire l'adattamento della curva L'EA utilizza gli stop su ogni operazione. La gestione del denaro è un aumento con la % del saldo Il periodo di ritorno è
Crypto Net
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
I tempi del broker saranno diversi da quelli in cui è stata costruita la strategia. Crypto Net è per il trading di BTCUSD . Usa l'evoluzione genetica per evolvere la strategia. Questa tendenza degli scambi EA che segue gli indicatori si trovano ATR e Ichimoku. Questo è stato costruito e ha superato una serie di solidi test tra cui Monte Carlo e Walk Forward. Ingressi: Percentuale di conto che rappresenta il rischio minimo. Numero massimo di lotti Tempi per smettere di fare trading Nient'a
PropTrader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
*OTTIMIZZA EA PRIMA DELL'USO* Strategia di trading Forex ottimizzata per EUR/USD Raggiungere una ricchezza sostanziale entro un anno o due con un Expert Advisor (EA) è un'affermazione non realistica. Il backtesting e il trading reale si concentrano sulla coppia di valute EUR/USD. Informazioni su questa strategia: Ciò rappresenta l’iterazione iniziale della nostra strategia, con il potenziale per ulteriori progressi. Testato rigorosamente con dati di qualità al 100%, è esente da errori MT4. L
Down Under
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Down Under scambia la coppia AUD/USD in un intervallo di tempo di 1 ora. Questo EA scambia ATR e OHLC. È formattato per questa coppia in questo intervallo di tempo. Il compounding viene utilizzato con un min. dimensione del lotto e un max. dimensione del lotto. La percentuale dei saldi è composta da operazioni vincenti. Poiché il saldo oscilla, così fa la dimensione del lotto. Impostazioni: mm rischio % mm lotti lotti massimi Non c'è nient'altro da cambiare. Questo non ha capacità di marti
Cable Trader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
GBP/USD 1hr Questo EA scambia slancio e sessioni. Questo ha una componente di lotto fissa e continuerà a modificare il TP man mano che si sviluppa. Impostazioni: Dimensione del lotto Non c'è nient'altro da cambiare. Questo non ha capacità di martingala o copertura. L'unica altra caratteristica da cambiare è se stai negoziando, CFD su GBP/USD. Modificalo con il decimale sulla piattaforma del broker. Dichiarazione di non responsabilità sui rischi I futures, le opzioni e il trading di va
Euclidean
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Euclidea è un algoritmo di trading unico che ho inventato 8 anni fa. Questo EA fa parte di questo sistema. Funziona come un sistema chiuso. L'EA avvierà un acquisto quando il grado dell'angolo è corretto per catturare una tendenza. Lo stop loss è del 10% dall'angolo. È così semplice. Ingressi: % del saldo in lotti 1 micro lotto per $ 1.000 Volume lotti superiori = la quantità massima di lotti Livello di profitto = il valore predefinito è 50 pip Come e cose da considerare: Lo stop loss è inte
Pip Scalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
UN INDICATORE PER TUTTI Pip Scalper è per le tendenze dello scalping. Rimani nelle tendenze più a lungo con questo indicatore. Funziona su tutti i tempi e le risorse. Raccogli pip giornalieri con questo strumento. Usa la media mobile 200 per filtrare le operazioni. Si consigliano tempi più brevi. Utilizzare per il day trading. Informazioni e modalità di utilizzo: Pips Scalper si basa sul trend trading a lungo termine. Acquista in blu Vendi su Rosso Usa 200 medie mobili come filtro e fai tra
Evolved Trends
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OTTIMIZZARE PRIMA DEL TEST E UTILIZZARE PER TROVARE I MIGLIORI INPUT Ehi, commercianti! Vuoi un Expert Advisor all'avanguardia per la tua piattaforma MT4? Non guardare oltre le tendenze evolute! Questo potente algoritmo di trading, creato con la tecnologia di apprendimento automatico, si concentra sul trading di GBP/USD su intervalli di tempo di 1 ora. Ma ehi, sentiti libero di sperimentare altre risorse e intervalli di tempo per l'ottimizzazione! Basta personalizzare gli input in modo che cor
Combine Winner
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
Trade any Forex combine out there.  Many prop firms offer challenge or instant funding combines.  The biggest problem is controlling the loss.  With this indicator you can get a visual system that can limit loss and teach discipline.  This uses the MACD and the strategy is scalping.  You can determine the risk and reward.  Visually follow small trends for scalps.  Trade during active sessions.  It's just a simple system to instill discipline while limiting loss and scalping pips with the paramet
Holy Grail Arrow
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
Holy Grail arrow is for scalping.  The period you use will determine the trend.  You can try different time frames and periods to see what works best for your strategy.  Filters can be applied like a moving average or trendlines.  The 1 minute works good for scalps and always trade during active periods and avoid consolidation times.  Using other indicators to determine trends is recommended but this can also be a free flowing scalping system alone with tp and sl. Inputs: Period = trend period
Twenty Eight Forex Pairs
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way. Trade Twenty Eight Forex Pairs.  Use this EA to trade the pairs and time frames with tp and sl according to risk.  This comes with advanced money management built in.  It has break evens and take profits on 50% with sl and tp accordingly.  1 hour recommended but try on others for intraday or swing trading.
Fulltrend
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
Improve trading with this indicator.  Find areas of buys or sells in Fibonacci retracement areas.  Fulltrend is for scalping and making swing trades.  Fib levels are added for take profits and stop losses. This works on any time frame and can be used by itself or together with other systems and indicators for filters. The indicator doesn't repaint.  Alerts are added and can be true or false.  No need to sit glued to the computer, just set on charts and listen or the alerts to come.  Take a posi
Scalping Code
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicatori
Scalping Code is for trend scalping.  It is simple to use and is profitable.  It can work on any time frame and any asset.  This indicator can be used on it's own or together with another system.  The arrow does not repaint or recalculate.   The rules are as follows:   A blue arrow above the moving average is a buy. An exit for the buy above the moving average is a red arrow or target. A red arrow below the moving average is a sell. An exit for the red below the moving average is a blue arrow
Order Flow Volume
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE FOR A YEAR TO FIND BEST VALUES Order Flow is unique in that is trades the volume.  It was built on EUR/USD and is optimized from  11/11/2021 to 10/24/2022 on 1 hour charts.  Optimization inputs for money management are used.  This EA uses strict money management, it is not a get rich quick martingale or EA without a sl. Trading is about risk management, not gambling.   Run on EUR/USD 1 hour chart or if you want to find other assets and time frames to optimize th
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione