Risk Autopilot Buttons

5

Maximize Your Trading Precision and Risk Management

This unparalleled plugin ensures you trade at your desired risk level with automated precision, setting a new standard in efficient trading execution.


Exclusive Offer

Limited time opportunity! Get this cutting-edge plugin for only $89 instead of $149 (Offer ends on September 30, 2025). Boost your trading potential now. This special discount won't last!


  • Streamlined Process

'Risk Autopilot Buttons' streamlines the process of setting StopLoss and optionally TakeProfit/Pending prices with convenient shortcuts, enabling one-click actions that are timed to perfection. The plugin features an automatic calculation of position size based on your specified risk preferences, whether by percentage, fixed monetary value, or fixed lot, ensuring a confident trading experience.



  • Trade Without Capital Limitations

Ensure your trades are always possible, regardless of capital limitations. Activate the powerful Round-Out-Of-Range and Force-Open features to adapt positions to meet lot size constraints or execute trades at the highest possible lot size given your margin. By unlocking these capabilities, you guarantee that trades are executed, even in tight capital situations.



  • Enhanced Compatibility

The plugin is augmented with MagicNumbers and Comments for enhanced compatibility with other expert programs, granting meticulous control over your open positions.



  • Customizable Order Splitting

Order Splitting exemplifies the customizable nature of 'Risk Autopilot Buttons', allowing for personalized trade management and precision. Customize your trade entries by dividing them into multiple segments with just one click, and if you choose, assign individual automatic TakeProfits to each segment for tailored risk diversification and profit capture.



  • Real-Time Risk/Reward Assessment

The Risk/Reward Ratio display provides immediate clarity for your market execution and potential pending trades, aiding in the assessment of risks and rewards in real-time, and is specifically designed to inform your decision-making process before you enter the market.



  • All-in-One-Click Trading Mastery

Embrace the power of 'Risk Autopilot Buttons', your ultimate trade facilitator. This plugin is a harmonious blend of a trade manager, risk manager, trade assistant, and order manager. It's engineered to enhance your trading strategy, encapsulating critical functions like position sizing, market execution, trade optimization, automatic margin calculation, and automated risk assessment. Every feature is meticulously crafted to operate in the background, allowing you to execute trades with unparalleled ease and precision, all with a single click. Simplify your trading, elevate your efficiency, and let 'Risk Autopilot Buttons' be the silent powerhouse behind your trading success.



  • Trading Simplified, Not Complicated

Unlike other plugins that can clutter your trading with unnecessary complexity, 'Risk Autopilot Buttons' is the epitome of simplicity and effectiveness. This tool is designed with a user-centric approach, focusing on what truly matters—the timely execution of trades. It eliminates the distraction of intricate adjustments before each trade, providing you with the freedom to concentrate on seizing the perfect trading opportunity. With this plugin, you can effortlessly establish your strategies in advance and apply them with a single click when the moment is right. Experience the ease of trading with a tool that amplifies your effectiveness without adding unnecessary layers of complication.


That is the essence of true risk management!



With 'Risk Autopilot Buttons', you are equipped with a sophisticated tool that enhances your MetaTrader5 platform, ensuring every trade is executed with strategic foresight and meticulous risk control.

Recensioni 2
tmmbabs
192
tmmbabs 2025.09.04 23:22 
 

I finally get it to work and I'm loving the simplicity and efficiency of it. thank you

sirriess
194
sirriess 2024.01.03 12:03 
 

hat sich als zuverlässiges Instrument für präzises und schnelles Trading bewiesen. Die zügige Ausführung von Positionen, vor allem im Bereich des Scalping, ist beeindruckend. Die Trading-Berechnungen sind akkurat und unterstützen effektives Risikomanagement. Die Benutzeroberfläche ist klar strukturiert und einfach zu handhaben. Eine empfehlenswerte Lösung für Trader, die Wert auf konsistente und effiziente Handelsabläufe legen. War von den Videos beeindruckt und musste es ausprobieren

Prodotti consigliati
AIS Order Machine
AIRAT SAFIN
Utilità
MOST IMPORTANT INFORMATION <1> Exactly this program was used to set World Record in Trading 2020 Account Equity was increased from $1,000,000 to $100,000,000 in 16 days Details => www.mql5.com/en/users/AIS <2> In the last days of this record the position was creating by 1000-2000 orders It was used the computer with 1 core Pentium 4 CPU at 2.8 GHz and 1 GB memory In the last two days the daily profit was $40,000,000 every day <3> It was 100% manual trading And this special program was used to s
VR Smart Grid MT5
Vladimir Pastushak
4.35 (26)
Experts
VR Smart Grid - Smart Trading Robot (Advisor), che è in grado di nelle fasi per chiudere molte posizioni di mercato con un profitto fornito dal trader. La chiusura graduale di piccole parti aiuta a ridurre rapidamente ed efficacemente i rischi. L'algoritmo della strategia di trading include diverse strategie di trading accuratamente elaborate . La strategia fondamentale consiste nella creazione di una griglia di posizioni e una chiusura parziale delle posizioni con un profitto fisso. Il robot t
Trades Time Manager MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilità
Prendi facilmente il controllo della tua routine di trading con il rivoluzionario Trades Time Manager. Questo potente strumento automatizza l'esecuzione degli ordini in orari prestabiliti, trasformando il tuo approccio al trading. Crea elenchi di attività personalizzati per diverse azioni di trading, dall'acquisto all'impostazione degli ordini, il tutto senza intervento manuale. Trades Time Manager Guida all'installazione e agli input Se desideri ricevere notifiche sull'EA, aggiungi il nostro UR
CME Exchange margin zones
Roman Vasilchenko
Utilità
The utility is designed to display on the chart the margin zones built on the basis of margin requirements for futures of the Chicago Mercantile exchange (CME). These margin zones are good levels of resistance and support, as seen in the screenshots. How to use To trade on margin zones, use the following rules: buy after the day has closed above one of the zones to the next zone; sell after the day has closed below one of the zones to the next zone; after opening a sell trade, place limit sell
DCA Buddy
Karim Abdelwahab
Utilità
DCA Buddy Advanced Break-Even Price Visualiser for MetaTrader 5 Take control of your multi-position trading with DCA Buddy , an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5. It provides a clear and accurate visualisation of the average break-even price for all your open trades on the current chart symbol. This powerful tool goes beyond simple averages, correctly handling both one-sided and complex hedged scenarios, and now features a sophisticated, persistent 'once only' alert system to notify you precis
FX28 Trader MT5
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
3 (1)
Utilità
Presentazione del FX28 Trader Dashboard - Il tuo gestore di trading definitivo Scopri tutto il potenziale della tua esperienza di trading con il FX28 Trader Dashboard, un gestore di trading completo e intuitivo progettato per portare il tuo trading Forex a nuove vette. Che tu sia un trader esperto o stia iniziando il tuo percorso finanziario, questo potente strumento è stato sviluppato per semplificare le tue attività di trading e migliorare il processo decisionale. Caratteristiche principali:
Currency Curator Bot
Oleksii Ferbei
Experts
Currency Curator: A Modern Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction Currency Curator   is an innovative multi-currency trading bot specifically designed to automate and enhance your Forex trading experience. By leveraging cutting-edge algorithms, this expert advisor performs in-depth analysis of market conditions and executes trades with high efficiency. Its primary goal is to equip users with reliable tools for successful trading while minimizing risks and optimizing time management. Flexi
Trend Strength Visualizer
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicatori
Trend Strength Visualizer A Simple Tool for Trend Analysis This indicator helps you quickly assess the strength of market trends using fast and slow moving averages. It’s designed to give you a clear visual representation of the trend, so you can make better trading decisions. ~Displays: Green Line : Strong uptrend (potential buying opportunities). Red Line : Strong downtrend (potential selling opportunities). ~Values That Can Be Changed: Fast MA period. Slow MA period. Line color for uptrend an
Ai Prediction MT5
Mochamad Alwy Fauzi
librerie
A free indicator for those who purchase the full version This indicator is created by this Ai, with your desired settings Artificial Intelligence at your service Have a complete artificial intelligence and use it in your codes This artificial intelligence is trained to tell you on each candle whether the market is moving up or down. In general, artificial intelligence can be used in all markets, all timeframes and all symbols However, due to the increasing complexity and decreasing accuracy of
Chat Ai MT5
Indra Maulana
3 (2)
Utilità
Friends, this tool does not work in backtesting and you must run it live. Chat Ai assistant a versatile and intelligent AI assistant Talk to the AI, get advice from it, give it orders Can be used in all charts, time frames, symbols, markets and... With a very simple interface This tool is an artificial intelligence assistant that you can chat with. You can give him different commands. for example: Tell him to open a buy order for you. Or tell him to close your sales deals Or tell it to change
Quantumcoremt5
Dayanand Pandey
Experts
*Quantum Core MT5 - AI-Powered Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD (Gold)**   **PROFESSIONAL | SAFE | LOW-FREQUENCY**   A premium swing trading advisor delivering **15-30 high-quality trades/month** with advanced risk management.   **KEY FEATURES:**   **AI-Enhanced Strategy**: Combines MQL5 algorithms with AI-driven market analysis for precise entries/exits.   **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on equity growth (user-configurable).   **Flexible Risk Co
MSD Utility MT5
Kevin Beltran Keena
Utilità
Multi Strategy Dashboard Utility MT5        Some functions of the MSD Utility can only be used on the full version. Multi instrument and multi time frame scanner, with the best indicators.  Comes with an order management panel. The MSD Utility can be used for manual trading. Click on the '?' button on the dashboard to obtain information about the various elements of the MSD Utility. Uses ATR Take Profits, ATR Stop Losses and ATR Trailing Stops. Comes with an FX Currency Strength meter and a Mar
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Deriv Nightmare EA
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
Experts
Deriv Nightmare Bot: Synthetic Hedging Trading Robot Synthetic Hedging Trading Robot for Deriv Brokerage Our Synthetic Hedging Trading Robot for Deriv Brokerage is a sophisticated tool designed to navigate the complexities of trading in various markets, including Dex 900 down, while effectively managing risk through hedging strategies. Features: Hedging Functionality: The robot utilizes advanced hedging techniques to mitigate risk exposure. When a trade is triggered, it automatically initiates a
Profit Only MT5
Aleksandr Bebishev
Experts
Only profit! This is a smart grid trading robot.  It works on my original algorithm!  At  medium  risks, it shows more than 100%  profit  per year.  ( Tested exclusively on real ticks and real accounts ) This robot is created to receive income more than any bank offers. It trades automatically around the clock on any currency pair!   ( I do not recommend "exotic" currency pairs ) Adjustable   risks.  Adjustable position volume. Adjustable mesh pitch. Adjustable profit level. Not tied to a time f
Easy Order PRO MT5
Yoshiki Takeuchi
3.38 (8)
Utilità
Panoramica Basta spostare le linee, il lotto viene calcolato automaticamente compilando l'importo del taglio delle perdite. È possibile calcolare le seguenti otto valute. (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CHF, NZD) È possibile selezionare l'importo fisso o il rapporto di saldo. Calcola i premi di rischio. L'ordine di mercato, l'ordine limite e l'ordine di arresto vengono applicati automaticamente. Supporta FX, CFD e Crypto Currency. Attenzione La "Versione di prova gratuita" non funziona. Puoi sc
Online Accounts Manager MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Utilità
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
CChart
Rong Bin Su
Indicatori
Overview In the fast-paced world of forex and financial markets, quick reactions and precise decision-making are crucial. However, the standard MetaTrader 5 terminal only supports a minimum of 1-minute charts, limiting traders' sensitivity to market fluctuations. To address this issue, we introduce the Second-Level Chart Candlestick Indicator , allowing you to effortlessly view and analyze market dynamics from 1 second to 30 seconds on a sub-chart. Key Features Support for Multiple Second-Level
PipTick Pairs Cross MT5
Michal Jurnik
Indicatori
The   Pairs Cross indicator   is a unique tool for negatively correlated trading instruments, such as EURUSD and USDCHF currency pairs. It is based on a concept called pairs trading (or spread trading). Our indicator compares the strength of two currency pairs that are inversely correlated and quickly tells you when it’s time to buy the first pair and short a second pair, and vice versa. This is a straightforward approach to trading currency pairs that works very well. How to you use the Pairs
Gold News and Swing Trading
Kashif Peter
Experts
Importante: leggere attentamente prima di acquistare Questo EA può essere utilizzato sia per il News Trading che per lo Swing Trading, con diversi timeframe e impostazioni consigliati. Nota: la strategia di trading a 1 minuto deve essere utilizzata solo durante specifici eventi di notizie ad alto impatto. Non utilizzarla nei normali giorni di trading, poiché potrebbe comportare perdite. In condizioni di mercato normali, si prega di fare affidamento sui timeframe a 4 ore e giornaliero per il tr
QuantFiTech Scalp Gold
QFT L.L.C-FZ
Experts
QFT Scalp Gold is a XAUUSD scalping Robot designed for the M1 timeframe.  The trading system is designed to identify high probability market action and  capitalize on such information.  The trouble with most scalping systems is the general lack of a credible response when the market makes very large moves against a huge number of open trades, often relying on very low reward to risk ratio.  QFT Scalp Gold solves this problem with a unique recovery system that uses the unfavorable market  mov
Smart Prop Firm EA
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.17 (35)
Experts
Smart Prop Firm EA - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader   - Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile)   - Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 timeframe Triple-Purpose Design - Suitable For Challenge, Funded and Live Accounts Challenge Accounts - Optimized to pass prop firm evaluations   Funded Accounts - Maintains strict compliance with all prop firm rules   Personal Live Accounts - Fully customizable risk settings for p
EagleFX
Youssef Wajih Saeed I Said It Here
Utilità
Sintesi EagleFX è un Expert Advisor (EA) completamente automatizzato per MetaTrader 5, che esegue 24/7 strategie di trading algoritmico ad alta precisione su più strumenti. Elimina le emozioni dalle decisioni, sottopone ogni segnale a rigorosi backtest, adatta dinamicamente i parametri di rischio e sfrutta moduli di memoria ispirati al machine learning per raffinare costantemente le prestazioni. Esecuzione continua e priva di emozioni Monitoraggio costante dei prezzi ed esecuzione immediata de
Trade Assistant EA
Andras Bessenyei
Utilità
More about ATR:   www.atr-trading.com Introducing the Trade Assistant EA, a comprehensive tool designed for traders seeking advanced control. With this manager, you can effortlessly set stop loss and take profit at preferred distances in Points or ATR (Average True Range), and conveniently determine Breakeven and Trailing sizes. Enjoy the flexibility of trailing on candle close or in real-time, utilizing trailing distances based on points or ATR. Adjust Preview SL and TP lines based on % or l
Trendline Trader EA
BM Trading GmbH
5 (1)
Utilità
The Trendline Trader EA helps you to analyze and trade the markets with trendlines. You can place and modify lines easily with only few clicks. When you found a strong trend you can also activate the lines to open trades (or place orders) when reached by the price. The tool helps you to analyze multiple markets and still be able to trade trends without sitting in front of the charts all the time. You can change the appearance of the lines. It might be a good idea to choose different colors or si
Gold Spot Vs US Dollar Scalper Tools
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Utilità
BRIEF INTRODUCTION :   This panel is designed for the XAU/USD  pair, offering a fully automated and manual trading solution with optional money management controls. The application operates seamlessly in all market conditions and includes a built-in indicators attached in the interface for real-time analysis.   KEY FEATURES : - Martingale Strategy & Range Sequence Detection – Enhances trade recovery and identifies key price levels.   - Multiple Indicators – Helps users anticipate future price
TEAB Trading EA Builder
Suresh Kumar
Utilità
Introducing TEAB Builder - The Ultimate MT5 Expert Advisor for Profoundly Profitable and Customizable Trading!     Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Meet TEAB Builder, an advanced MT5 Expert Advisor designed to provide unparalleled flexibility, high-profit potential, and an array of powerful features to enhance your trading experience. With TEAB Builder, you can effortlessly trade with any indicator signal, allowing you to capitalize on a wide range of trading strategies.  
Data Downloader For MT5
Mounir Cheikh
Utilità
This tool will allow you to export the Historical data (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 5. You can download multiple Symbols and TimeFrames in the same csv file. Also, you can schedule the frequency of download (every 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last data, the tool will download the data directly. The CSV File will be stored in the folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Select the Symbols t
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Experts
Strumenti per il guadagno e la ricerca. Il nucleo dei segnali e della strategia di trading si basa sull'algoritmo dell'autore per la formazione di modelli di previsione dei prezzi. Applicabile a qualsiasi strumento! Integrato con un sistema di controllo basato sull'MA "Volpe a nove code" , aggiornando e regolando il segnale nel modo più accurato possibile per il mercato, lo strumento e il periodo di lavoro. Idoneo: tutti gli strumenti in tutti i mercati (ci sono eccezioni). A chi è rivolto: h
Project IG MT5
Ruslan Pishun
1.57 (7)
Experts
The EA is not a scalper. The EA uses a strategy based on the breakdown of local support and resistance levels, also uses the reverse and rebound from support and resistance levels.  The EA is based on the original author's strategy. Real monitoring:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/profi_mql Detailed description of the strategy here:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/728430 This is a link for general discussion of the EA:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/728430 Hidden Take profit,
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (192)
Utilità
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (551)
Utilità
Benvenuto a Trade Manager EA, lo strumento definitivo per la gestione del rischio , progettato per rendere il trading più intuitivo, preciso ed efficiente. Non è solo uno strumento per l'esecuzione degli ordini, ma una soluzione completa per la pianificazione delle operazioni, la gestione delle posizioni e il controllo del rischio. Che tu sia un principiante, un trader avanzato o uno scalper che necessita di esecuzioni rapide, Trade Manager EA si adatta alle tue esigenze, offrendo flessibilità s
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Utilità
Trade Panel è un assistente commerciale multifunzionale. L'applicazione contiene più di 50 funzioni di trading per il trading manuale e consente di automatizzare la maggior parte delle operazioni di trading. Attenzione, l'applicazione non funziona nel tester di strategia. Prima dell'acquisto, puoi testare la versione demo su un conto demo. Versione demo qui . Istruzioni complete qui . Commercio. Ti consente di eseguire operazioni di trading con un clic: Apri ordini e posizioni pendenti con calco
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilità
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilità
EASY Insight AIO – La soluzione all-in-one per un trading intelligente e senza sforzo Panoramica Immagina di poter analizzare l’intero mercato — Forex, Oro, Cripto, Indici e persino Azioni — in pochi secondi, senza dover controllare manualmente i grafici, installare indicatori o affrontare configurazioni complicate. EASY Insight AIO è il tuo strumento definitivo di esportazione per il trading alimentato dall’IA, pronto all’uso. Offre una panoramica completa del mercato in un unico file CSV pul
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilità
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro (compresi quelli privati e ristretti) direttamente sul tuo MT5.  Questo strumento è stato progettato con l'utente in mente offrendo molte funzionalità necessarie per gestire e monitorare gli scambi. Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente accattivante. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia ad utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida per l'utente + Demo  | Versione MT4 | Versione Discord
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilità
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilità
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Utilità
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilità
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilità
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Botonera MT5
Jose Antonio Soto Mendoza
5 (1)
Utilità
TASTIERA DI TRADING Uno strumento avanzato per un trading agile e preciso sui mercati finanziari. Progettata per i trader che operano su strumenti come DAX, XAU/USD, Forex e altri mercati (scalping, intraday, swing, ecc.), questa tastiera consente di eseguire operazioni con un solo clic e con diverse configurazioni professionali. La "Tastiera Scalping Giornaliera" consente di aprire, chiudere e proteggere le operazioni con un solo clic, ideale per fare trading su M1/M5 senza perdere tempo. Incl
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilità
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications... Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OC
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilità
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilità
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
AKCAP Hotkey Tool
AK Capital Markets Limited
5 (2)
Utilità
Special offer for the next 10 copies Are you tired of manually navigating through menus and inputting data every time you want to execute a trade or open an order on Meta Trader? Our hotkey tool is here to make your life easier and boost your trading efficiency. Our tool is natively coded for lightning-fast performance and comes loaded with all the features you could possibly want. From pending orders and OCO orders to trailing and multiple buckets, it has everything a scalper could need. And
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilità
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
CRT Pro Ultimate Scanner
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Utilità
CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 - Professional Pattern Scanner Overview The CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 is an advanced multi-symbol Expert Advisor developed by Helios Technologies that specializes in detecting and trading CRT (Consolidation-Manipulation-Distribution) patterns with intelligent trend alignment. This EA combines institutional trading concepts with smart signal management to provide high-probability trading opportunities across multiple markets. Key Features Trend-Aligned Signal
LT Trade Copy MT5
Thiago Duarte
Utilità
Trade Copy is an EA-shaped tool that replicates the trades done on a Meta Trader 5 to all Meta Traders 5 opened on same computer. Is useful if you want to trade more than once account yours or if you want to work with third party account management. Demo version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40906 MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40902/ Configurations: MAIN OPTIONS Idiom - change to English or Portuguese. Copy trades from - specify if the trades will be copied fro
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilità
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
Utilità
AUTOGRIDS MT5 Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. Unlike conventional grid trading systems, Autogrids EA strategically models price distributions to define precise trading intervals, ensuring optimized entry points. Whether the mar
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Utilità
Custom Alerts: Monitora più mercati e non perdere mai un setup importante Panoramica Custom Alerts è una soluzione dinamica per i trader che desiderano monitorare più strumenti da un unico punto centrale. Integrando i dati dei nostri strumenti principali — come FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels e IX Power — Custom Alerts ti avvisa automaticamente degli sviluppi cruciali del mercato, senza dover passare continuamente da un grafico all'altro o rischiare di perdere opportunità importanti
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Utilità
Strumento di trading Binance per MT5 1. Questo prodotto include grafico in tempo reale da websocket, grafico storico, aggiornamenti automatici al riavvio del terminale mt5 per farlo funzionare senza problemi con zero interventi manuali che ti consentono di scambiare Binance senza problemi. Trading, grafico in tempo reale e dati storici disponibili per Spot e Futures Come usare : 1. È necessario aggiungere la chiave API e il segreto nel campo di input di questa utility. Quando crei la tua API
Riskless Pyramid Mt5
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
3.5 (2)
Utilità
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilità
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Discord To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3 (2)
Utilità
Copia i segnali da qualsiasi canale di cui sei membro ( senza la necessità di un token bot o autorizzazioni di amministratore ) direttamente sul tuo MT5. È stato progettato con l'utente in mente, offrendo molte delle funzionalità di cui hai bisogno Questo prodotto è presentato in un'interfaccia grafica facile da usare e visivamente attraente. Personalizza le tue impostazioni e inizia a utilizzare il prodotto in pochi minuti! Guida dell'utente + Demo  | Versione MT4 | Versione Telegram Se desid
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilità
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Reward Multiplier MT5
Amir Atif
Utilità
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
K Trade Assistant Pro MT5
Kaijun Wang
1 (1)
Utilità
Assistente: Trade Assistant-MT4 (clicca per scaricare) Trade Assistant-MT5 (clicca per scaricare) Si prega di leggere attentamente le istruzioni per l'uso. Nozioni di base: Apertura e chiusura rapida delle posizioni, apertura e chiusura delle posizioni con un clic, inserimento degli ordini con un clic Commercio con linea di trazione Slittamento/spostamento automatico Simboli vicini Profitto protetto Sposta SL Proteggi SL di coda Controllo del rischio dell'account L'ombra dell'ordine Aggiun
Altri dall’autore
Candle Countdown Timer
Maurice Tusche
5 (4)
Utilità
Introducing the Candle Countdown - Your Ultimate Trading Companion! Elevate your trading experience with our innovative Candle Countdown . This powerful tool provides a clear, visual representation of the remaining time until the next candle closes, empowering you to make informed decisions and execute your trades with precision. Key Features: Real-time countdown display, seamlessly integrated into your trading charts Sleek, intuitive design that enhances your chart's visual appeal Adaptive view
FREE
The AInalyzer Automated AI Chart Analysis
Maurice Tusche
5 (1)
Utilità
Professional-Grade Chart Analysis → The Future of Trading: AI-Powered & Visually Enhanced! Revolutionary trading tool powered by artificial intelligence. Saves hours of chart analysis and delivers precise entry & exit signals – tailored to your strategy. The AInalyzer is the first AI-powered analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that thinks like a professional trader and draws directly on your charts with visual precision. Instead of spending hours on manual analysis, you get clear signals, multi-timef
Real Fisher Transform
Maurice Tusche
5 (1)
Indicatori
Fisher Transformation Indicator for MT5 – Spot Trend Reversals Before They Happen! The Fisher Transformation Indicator is your go-to tool for crystal-clear market movement detection. Through mathematical transformation of price data, it delivers unmistakable buy and sell signals – right there in your chart where you need them. Key Benefits: Early Warning System for Trend Changes – catch uptrends and downtrends before the crowd Crystal Clear Buy & Sell Signals – color-coded for instant recogniti
FREE
XScalpGenesis Scalp Trade Manager
Maurice Tusche
5 (4)
Utilità
Unleash the Power of Precision Trading with XScalpGenesis Experience a new era of trading with XScalpGenesis , the ultimate expert advisor designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Navigate markets with unparalleled precision thanks to cutting-edge features and an intuitive interface. Exclusive Offer Limited time opportunity! Get this cutting-edge plugin  for only $45 instead of $79 (Offer ends on September 30, 2025). Boost your trading potential now. This special discount won't last!
Filtro:
tmmbabs
192
tmmbabs 2025.09.04 23:22 
 

I finally get it to work and I'm loving the simplicity and efficiency of it. thank you

Maurice Tusche
3057
Risposta dello sviluppatore Maurice Tusche 2025.09.05 08:25
Hi tmmbabs,
Thank you so much for your 5-star review! I truly appreciate your support and I’m really glad you’re enjoying the product.
Your feedback means a lot and keeps me motivated to keep improving.
sirriess
194
sirriess 2024.01.03 12:03 
 

hat sich als zuverlässiges Instrument für präzises und schnelles Trading bewiesen. Die zügige Ausführung von Positionen, vor allem im Bereich des Scalping, ist beeindruckend. Die Trading-Berechnungen sind akkurat und unterstützen effektives Risikomanagement. Die Benutzeroberfläche ist klar strukturiert und einfach zu handhaben. Eine empfehlenswerte Lösung für Trader, die Wert auf konsistente und effiziente Handelsabläufe legen. War von den Videos beeindruckt und musste es ausprobieren

Maurice Tusche
3057
Risposta dello sviluppatore Maurice Tusche 2024.01.03 13:18
Hallo sirriess,
vielen Dank für dein positives Feedback. Es freut uns zu hören, dass unser Tool dein Trading so optimal unterstützen kann. Die effiziente und fokussierte Benutzeroberfläche war uns besonders wichtig, da wir denken, dass man über das beste Risikomanagement nicht während der Handelsentscheidung nachdenken müssen sollte.
Wir freuen uns über jede Weiterempfehlung
Rispondi alla recensione