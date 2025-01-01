DocumentazioneSezioni
Cambia l'elemento nella posizione array specificata.

bool  Update(
   int     pos,         // posizione
   double  element      // valore
   )

Parametri

pos

[in] Posizione del elemento dell'array da cambiare

element

[in]  Nuovo valore dell'elemento.

Valore di ritorno

true - successo, false - non posso cambiare l'elemento.

Esempio:

//--- esempio per CArrayDouble::Update(int,double)
#include <Arrays\ArrayDouble.mqh>
//---
void OnStart()
  {
   CArrayDouble *array=new CArrayDouble;
   //---
   if(array==NULL)
     {
      printf("Errore creazione oggetto");
      return;
     }
   //--- aggiungi elementi dell'array
   //--- . . .
   //--- aggiorna elemento
   if(!array.Update(0,100.0))
     {
      printf("Errore aggiornamento");
      delete array;
      return;
     }
   //--- elimina array
   delete array;
  }