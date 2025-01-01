- Delta
- Reserve
- Resize
- Shutdown
- Add
- AddArray
- AddArray
- Insert
- InsertArray
- InsertArray
- AssignArray
- AssignArray
- Update
- Shift
- Delete
- DeleteRange
- At
- CompareArray
- CompareArray
- Minimum
- Maximum
- InsertSort
- Search
- SearchGreat
- SearchLess
- SearchGreatOrEqual
- SearchLessOrEqual
- SearchFirst
- SearchLast
- SearchLinear
- Save
- Load
- Type
Aggiorna
Cambia l'elemento nella posizione array specificata.
|
bool Update(
Parametri
pos
[in] Posizione del elemento dell'array da cambiare
element
[in] Nuovo valore dell'elemento.
Valore di ritorno
true - successo, false - non posso cambiare l'elemento.
Esempio:
|
//--- esempio per CArrayDouble::Update(int,double)