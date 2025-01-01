TimeDaylightSavings
Restituisce la correzione per l'ora legale in secondi, quando viene fatto il passaggio al periodo estivo. Dipende dalle impostazioni dell'ora del computer.
|
int TimeDaylightSavings();
Valore restituito
Esempio:
|
void OnStart()
{
//-- regolazione dell'ora legale in secondi
int sec_dl=TimeDaylightSavings();
//-- creazione del testo che descrive il valore ricevuto
string text=(sec_dl==0 ? "Standard \"winter\" time is used" :
StringFormat("Daylight saving time has been switched over. The correction is %d seconds", sec_dl));
//-- visualizza una descrizione della regolazione dell'ora legale in secondi nel log
Print(text);
/*
result for "winter" time:
Standard "winter" time is used
result for "summer" time:
Daylight saving time has been switched over. The correction is -3600 seconds
*/
}