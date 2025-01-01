void OnStart()

{

//-- regolazione dell'ora legale in secondi

int sec_dl=TimeDaylightSavings();



//-- creazione del testo che descrive il valore ricevuto

string text=(sec_dl==0 ? "Standard \"winter\" time is used" :

StringFormat("Daylight saving time has been switched over. The correction is %d seconds", sec_dl));



//-- visualizza una descrizione della regolazione dell'ora legale in secondi nel log

Print(text);

/*

result for "winter" time:

Standard "winter" time is used



result for "summer" time:

Daylight saving time has been switched over. The correction is -3600 seconds

*/

}