Restituisce la correzione per l'ora legale in secondi, quando viene fatto il passaggio al periodo estivo. Dipende dalle impostazioni dell'ora del computer.

int  TimeDaylightSavings();

Valore restituito

Se lo switch per l'ora (standard) invernale è stato fatto, restituisce 0.

Esempio:

void OnStart()
  {
//-- regolazione dell'ora legale in secondi
   int sec_dl=TimeDaylightSavings();
   
//-- creazione del testo che descrive il valore ricevuto
   string text=(sec_dl==0 ? "Standard \"winter\" time is used" : 
                StringFormat("Daylight saving time has been switched over. The correction is %d seconds"sec_dl));
   
//-- visualizza una descrizione della regolazione dell'ora legale in secondi nel log
   Print(text);
  /*
   result for "winter" time:
   Standard "winter" time is used
   
   result for "summer" time:
   Daylight saving time has been switched overThe correction is -3600 seconds
  */
  }