The BBMA strategy was developed by Malaysian trader Ali Oma (Oma Ally). It is a method that combines Bollinger Bands (BB) and Moving Averages (MA) to identify market movements.

The true strength – or ‘magic’ – of this strategy lies not in looking at individual signals, but in combining several signals across multiple time frames (multi-timeframe analysis). Linking these signals creates clear SOPs (standard operating procedures) that help traders find highly probable entry points.

This indicator allows you to immediately see what is happening in price movements without missing a single signal. It is like a bird's eye view for BBMA fans.

Simply drag it onto the chart and you will receive all BBMA signals running on the chart. Furthermore, the indicator has separate data buffers for each individual signal.

This enables seamless integration into Expert Advisor (EA) – whether for the development of individual dashboards or for fully automated trading.

References to the BBMA strategy:

