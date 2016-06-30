Guarda come scaricare robot di trading gratuitamente
PChannel3Cloud_HTF - indicatore per MetaTrader 5
Pubblicato:
Aggiornato:
PChannel3Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires PChannel3Cloud.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. PChannel3Cloud_HTF
Tradotto dal russo da MetaQuotes Ltd.
Codice originale https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15207
