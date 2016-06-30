CodeBaseSezioni
Guarda come scaricare robot di trading gratuitamente
Indicatori

PChannel3Cloud_HTF - indicatore per MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
PChannel3Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires PChannel3Cloud.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. PChannel3Cloud_HTF

PChannel3_HTF PChannel3_HTF

PChannel3 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

PChannel_HTF PChannel_HTF

PChannel indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_StepMA_NRTR Exp_StepMA_NRTR

Trading system based on StepMA_NRTR indicator signals.

Exp_SuperTrend Exp_SuperTrend

Trading system based on SuperTrend indicator signals.