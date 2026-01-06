- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
66
Bénéfice trades:
56 (84.84%)
Perte trades:
10 (15.15%)
Meilleure transaction:
2.05 USD
Pire transaction:
-5.07 USD
Bénéfice brut:
36.43 USD (1 104 929 pips)
Perte brute:
-17.55 USD (131 124 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (10.56 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
10.56 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.24
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
17
Temps de détention moyen:
30 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
2.08
Longs trades:
24 (36.36%)
Courts trades:
42 (63.64%)
Facteur de profit:
2.08
Rendement attendu:
0.29 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.65 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.76 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-9.07 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-9.07 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
36.82%
Prévision annuelle:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
5.67 USD
Maximal:
9.07 USD (9.81%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|Crash 150 Index
|18
|Volatility 75 Index
|13
|Volatility 10 Index
|9
|BTCUSD
|9
|Crash 500 Index
|5
|Volatility 150 (1s) Index
|3
|Volatility 25 Index
|3
|Crash 300 Index
|2
|Volatility 250 (1s) Index
|1
|Boom 150 Index
|1
|VolSwitch High Vol Index
|1
|Volatility 10 (1s) Index
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|Crash 150 Index
|5
|Volatility 75 Index
|5
|Volatility 10 Index
|6
|BTCUSD
|7
|Crash 500 Index
|-3
|Volatility 150 (1s) Index
|1
|Volatility 25 Index
|2
|Crash 300 Index
|-4
|Volatility 250 (1s) Index
|0
|Boom 150 Index
|1
|VolSwitch High Vol Index
|-4
|Volatility 10 (1s) Index
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|Crash 150 Index
|107K
|Volatility 75 Index
|110K
|Volatility 10 Index
|11K
|BTCUSD
|745K
|Crash 500 Index
|-11K
|Volatility 150 (1s) Index
|67
|Volatility 25 Index
|4.9K
|Crash 300 Index
|-7.2K
|Volatility 250 (1s) Index
|17
|Boom 150 Index
|17K
|VolSwitch High Vol Index
|-3.6K
|Volatility 10 (1s) Index
|236
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2.05 USD
Pire transaction: -5 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 15
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +10.56 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -9.07 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "DerivSVG-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
