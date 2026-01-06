SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / Crash 150 Scalping
Mativenga Geoffrey Mativenga

Crash 150 Scalping

Mativenga Geoffrey Mativenga
0 Bewertungen
27 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
0%
DerivSVG-Server
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
66
Gewinntrades:
56 (84.84%)
Verlusttrades:
10 (15.15%)
Bester Trade:
2.05 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-5.07 USD
Bruttoprofit:
36.43 USD (1 104 929 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-17.55 USD (131 124 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (10.56 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
10.56 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
16 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
17
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
30 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
2.08
Long-Positionen:
24 (36.36%)
Short-Positionen:
42 (63.64%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.08
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.29 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.65 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.76 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-9.07 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-9.07 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
36.82%
Jahresprognose:
0.00%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
5.67 USD
Maximaler:
9.07 USD (9.81%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
Crash 150 Index 18
Volatility 75 Index 13
Volatility 10 Index 9
BTCUSD 9
Crash 500 Index 5
Volatility 150 (1s) Index 3
Volatility 25 Index 3
Crash 300 Index 2
Volatility 250 (1s) Index 1
Boom 150 Index 1
VolSwitch High Vol Index 1
Volatility 10 (1s) Index 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
Crash 150 Index 5
Volatility 75 Index 5
Volatility 10 Index 6
BTCUSD 7
Crash 500 Index -3
Volatility 150 (1s) Index 1
Volatility 25 Index 2
Crash 300 Index -4
Volatility 250 (1s) Index 0
Boom 150 Index 1
VolSwitch High Vol Index -4
Volatility 10 (1s) Index 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
Crash 150 Index 107K
Volatility 75 Index 110K
Volatility 10 Index 11K
BTCUSD 745K
Crash 500 Index -11K
Volatility 150 (1s) Index 67
Volatility 25 Index 4.9K
Crash 300 Index -7.2K
Volatility 250 (1s) Index 17
Boom 150 Index 17K
VolSwitch High Vol Index -3.6K
Volatility 10 (1s) Index 236
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2.05 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -5 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 15
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +10.56 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -9.07 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "DerivSVG-Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.06 19:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 27 days. This comprises 14.59% of days out of the 185 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen