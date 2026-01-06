- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
66
Gewinntrades:
56 (84.84%)
Verlusttrades:
10 (15.15%)
Bester Trade:
2.05 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-5.07 USD
Bruttoprofit:
36.43 USD (1 104 929 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-17.55 USD (131 124 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (10.56 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
10.56 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading-Aktivität:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
16 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
17
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
30 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
2.08
Long-Positionen:
24 (36.36%)
Short-Positionen:
42 (63.64%)
Profit-Faktor:
2.08
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.29 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.65 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-1.76 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
2 (-9.07 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-9.07 USD (2)
Wachstum pro Monat :
36.82%
Jahresprognose:
0.00%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
5.67 USD
Maximaler:
9.07 USD (9.81%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|Crash 150 Index
|18
|Volatility 75 Index
|13
|Volatility 10 Index
|9
|BTCUSD
|9
|Crash 500 Index
|5
|Volatility 150 (1s) Index
|3
|Volatility 25 Index
|3
|Crash 300 Index
|2
|Volatility 250 (1s) Index
|1
|Boom 150 Index
|1
|VolSwitch High Vol Index
|1
|Volatility 10 (1s) Index
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|Crash 150 Index
|5
|Volatility 75 Index
|5
|Volatility 10 Index
|6
|BTCUSD
|7
|Crash 500 Index
|-3
|Volatility 150 (1s) Index
|1
|Volatility 25 Index
|2
|Crash 300 Index
|-4
|Volatility 250 (1s) Index
|0
|Boom 150 Index
|1
|VolSwitch High Vol Index
|-4
|Volatility 10 (1s) Index
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|Crash 150 Index
|107K
|Volatility 75 Index
|110K
|Volatility 10 Index
|11K
|BTCUSD
|745K
|Crash 500 Index
|-11K
|Volatility 150 (1s) Index
|67
|Volatility 25 Index
|4.9K
|Crash 300 Index
|-7.2K
|Volatility 250 (1s) Index
|17
|Boom 150 Index
|17K
|VolSwitch High Vol Index
|-3.6K
|Volatility 10 (1s) Index
|236
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +2.05 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -5 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 15
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 2
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +10.56 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -9.07 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "DerivSVG-Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
Keine Bewertungen