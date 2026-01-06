- Growth
Trades:
66
Profit Trades:
56 (84.84%)
Loss Trades:
10 (15.15%)
Best trade:
2.05 USD
Worst trade:
-5.07 USD
Gross Profit:
36.43 USD (1 104 929 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17.55 USD (131 124 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (10.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.56 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
30 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.08
Long Trades:
24 (36.36%)
Short Trades:
42 (63.64%)
Profit Factor:
2.08
Expected Payoff:
0.29 USD
Average Profit:
0.65 USD
Average Loss:
-1.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-9.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.07 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
36.82%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.67 USD
Maximal:
9.07 USD (9.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|Crash 150 Index
|18
|Volatility 75 Index
|13
|Volatility 10 Index
|9
|BTCUSD
|9
|Crash 500 Index
|5
|Volatility 150 (1s) Index
|3
|Volatility 25 Index
|3
|Crash 300 Index
|2
|Volatility 250 (1s) Index
|1
|Boom 150 Index
|1
|VolSwitch High Vol Index
|1
|Volatility 10 (1s) Index
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|Crash 150 Index
|5
|Volatility 75 Index
|5
|Volatility 10 Index
|6
|BTCUSD
|7
|Crash 500 Index
|-3
|Volatility 150 (1s) Index
|1
|Volatility 25 Index
|2
|Crash 300 Index
|-4
|Volatility 250 (1s) Index
|0
|Boom 150 Index
|1
|VolSwitch High Vol Index
|-4
|Volatility 10 (1s) Index
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|Crash 150 Index
|107K
|Volatility 75 Index
|110K
|Volatility 10 Index
|11K
|BTCUSD
|745K
|Crash 500 Index
|-11K
|Volatility 150 (1s) Index
|67
|Volatility 25 Index
|4.9K
|Crash 300 Index
|-7.2K
|Volatility 250 (1s) Index
|17
|Boom 150 Index
|17K
|VolSwitch High Vol Index
|-3.6K
|Volatility 10 (1s) Index
|236
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.05 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DerivSVG-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
