SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Crash 150 Scalping
Mativenga Geoffrey Mativenga

Crash 150 Scalping

Mativenga Geoffrey Mativenga
0 reviews
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
DerivSVG-Server
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
66
Profit Trades:
56 (84.84%)
Loss Trades:
10 (15.15%)
Best trade:
2.05 USD
Worst trade:
-5.07 USD
Gross Profit:
36.43 USD (1 104 929 pips)
Gross Loss:
-17.55 USD (131 124 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (10.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.56 USD (15)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
30 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.08
Long Trades:
24 (36.36%)
Short Trades:
42 (63.64%)
Profit Factor:
2.08
Expected Payoff:
0.29 USD
Average Profit:
0.65 USD
Average Loss:
-1.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-9.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9.07 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
36.82%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.67 USD
Maximal:
9.07 USD (9.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
Crash 150 Index 18
Volatility 75 Index 13
Volatility 10 Index 9
BTCUSD 9
Crash 500 Index 5
Volatility 150 (1s) Index 3
Volatility 25 Index 3
Crash 300 Index 2
Volatility 250 (1s) Index 1
Boom 150 Index 1
VolSwitch High Vol Index 1
Volatility 10 (1s) Index 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
Crash 150 Index 5
Volatility 75 Index 5
Volatility 10 Index 6
BTCUSD 7
Crash 500 Index -3
Volatility 150 (1s) Index 1
Volatility 25 Index 2
Crash 300 Index -4
Volatility 250 (1s) Index 0
Boom 150 Index 1
VolSwitch High Vol Index -4
Volatility 10 (1s) Index 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
Crash 150 Index 107K
Volatility 75 Index 110K
Volatility 10 Index 11K
BTCUSD 745K
Crash 500 Index -11K
Volatility 150 (1s) Index 67
Volatility 25 Index 4.9K
Crash 300 Index -7.2K
Volatility 250 (1s) Index 17
Boom 150 Index 17K
VolSwitch High Vol Index -3.6K
Volatility 10 (1s) Index 236
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.05 USD
Worst trade: -5 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 15
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.56 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -9.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DerivSVG-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.01.06 19:32
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 27 days. This comprises 14.59% of days out of the 185 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register