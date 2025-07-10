- Croissance
Trades:
172
Bénéfice trades:
144 (83.72%)
Perte trades:
28 (16.28%)
Meilleure transaction:
2 444.00 JPY
Pire transaction:
-1 350.00 JPY
Bénéfice brut:
76 057.00 JPY (71 959 pips)
Perte brute:
-10 299.00 JPY (12 016 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
45 (19 670.00 JPY)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
19 670.00 JPY (45)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.77
Activité de trading:
36.76%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.17%
Dernier trade:
7 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
5 jours
Facteur de récupération:
23.33
Longs trades:
172 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
7.38
Rendement attendu:
382.31 JPY
Bénéfice moyen:
528.17 JPY
Perte moyenne:
-367.82 JPY
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-2 110.00 JPY)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-2 818.00 JPY (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.70%
Prévision annuelle:
8.49%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
298.00 JPY
Maximal:
2 818.00 JPY (1.61%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.61% (2 818.00 JPY)
Par fonds propres:
5.37% (11 060.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDJPY
|172
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDJPY
|576
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDJPY
|60K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2 444.00 JPY
Pire transaction: -1 350 JPY
Gains consécutifs maximales: 45
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +19 670.00 JPY
Perte consécutive maximale: -2 110.00 JPY
GemNanpin Stacking is an EA for buying NZDJPY for long-term operation.
Although it is a nanpin type, it does not increase the number of lots when buying more positions, but buys more positions with the same number of lots.
(Non-martingale type).
Therefore, the risk of failure is reduced because the margin retention rate is less likely to fall when the price falls.
Since it is not a martingale, positions entered at high prices tend to be caught, but since it is a buy-only system, positive swaps are accumulated.
It may take some time to unwind a position, but this is expected to improve gradually due to the swap.
According to the back test results from 2007, the maximum drawdown per 0.01 lot (the maximum drop in value with unrealized losses) is approximately $2,000, so be sure to put in more money than that.
Since the stop-loss setting is not included, please use the indicator if you want to put in a stop-loss.
Symbol:NZDJPY
Timeflame:H1
