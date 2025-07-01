This signal is powered by the MultiWay EA :

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142029

My channel:

https://t.me/new_signals





https://t.me/new_signals Recommended brokers: IC Trading & IC Trading

https://www.ictrading.com/en/trading-accounts/overview?camp=83700

https://www.icmarkets.com/global/en/open-trading-account/live?camp=18115





https://www.ictrading.com/en/trading-accounts/overview?camp=83700 https://www.icmarkets.com/global/en/open-trading-account/live?camp=18115 ECN / Raw spread account is required for proper operation

Recommended leverage: 1:100 or more

Minimum recommended deposit: $3000 or more

Key Features of Signal: Expected average annual return: around 70%–90%

Maximum expected drawdown (based on backtesting data for current settings): up to 40%

While operating, the signal takes into account not only the quotes of the trading pairs but also: Volatility conditions in global stock markets Volatility of currency rate futures for the base currencies in the traded pairs Volatility and directional signals from the options market for the respective currency pairs

A grid system is used, but martingale is not .

. By default, the signal employs an intelligent exit mechanism to close trades at a loss in the case of prolonged drawdowns — avoiding endless holding of positions.

Trading pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD, EURCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD



If you’d like to subscribe to my signal, please make sure to carefully read this post first.









