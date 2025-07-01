SignauxSections
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO

MultiWay ICM

PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
1 avis
Fiabilité
89 semaines
10 / 49K USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 480%
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
782
Bénéfice trades:
582 (74.42%)
Perte trades:
200 (25.58%)
Meilleure transaction:
48.41 USD
Pire transaction:
-32.94 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 240.04 USD (177 643 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 596.81 USD (90 444 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
37 (199.15 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
199.15 USD (37)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.27
Activité de trading:
45.59%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.67%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
36
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
11.46
Longs trades:
309 (39.51%)
Courts trades:
473 (60.49%)
Facteur de profit:
2.03
Rendement attendu:
2.10 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.57 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.98 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-40.78 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-108.23 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.86%
Prévision annuelle:
34.72%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
143.45 USD (8.06%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
11.42% (62.05 USD)
Par fonds propres:
27.64% (1 450.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
NZDCAD 209
AUDCAD 185
AUDNZD 134
GBPUSD 73
EURCAD 48
EURUSD 47
GBPCAD 39
USDCAD 29
EURGBP 18
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 430
AUDCAD 549
AUDNZD 94
GBPUSD 168
EURCAD 66
EURUSD 152
GBPCAD 95
USDCAD 35
EURGBP 55
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 14K
AUDCAD 24K
AUDNZD 6.5K
GBPUSD 18K
EURCAD -2.2K
EURUSD 8.5K
GBPCAD 12K
USDCAD 4.4K
EURGBP 3.2K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +48.41 USD
Pire transaction: -33 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 37
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +199.15 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -40.78 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live32" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VantageInternational-Live 22
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real21
0.10 × 10
ICTrading-Live29
0.27 × 149
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.31 × 2729
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.32 × 107
Tickmill-Live04
0.49 × 1073
Exness-Real17
0.49 × 192
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.64 × 684
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.66 × 170
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.68 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.71 × 226
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.87 × 241
Tickmill-Live10
0.87 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.89 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live02
1.00 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.08 × 91
Exness-Real3
1.08 × 60
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.20 × 35
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.22 × 37
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.26 × 34
FPMarkets-Live2
1.53 × 2511
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.59 × 6487
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.77 × 3119
This signal is powered by the MultiWay EA : 
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142029

Key Features of Signal:

  • Expected average annual return: around 70%–90%
  • Maximum expected drawdown (based on backtesting data for current settings): up to 40%
  • While operating, the signal takes into account not only the quotes of the trading pairs but also:
    • Volatility conditions in global stock markets
    • Volatility of currency rate futures for the base currencies in the traded pairs
    • Volatility and directional signals from the options market for the respective currency pairs
  • A grid system is used, but martingale is not.
  • By default, the signal employs an intelligent exit mechanism to close trades at a loss in the case of prolonged drawdowns — avoiding endless holding of positions.

Trading pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD, EURCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD


If you’d like to subscribe to my signal, please make sure to carefully read this post first.



Note moyenne:
CraigR
217
CraigR 2025.07.01 10:22 
 

Stability is exactly what I’m looking for. I hope this signal keeps performing as steadily as it has over the past two years.

2025.08.28 11:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.25 05:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.12 17:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 02:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.12 15:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.05 01:04
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.30 08:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.12 07:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.30 12:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.29 12:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
MultiWay ICM
30 USD par mois
480%
10
49K
USD
5.4K
USD
89
99%
782
74%
46%
2.02
2.10
USD
28%
1:500
