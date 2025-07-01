- Croissance
Trades:
782
Bénéfice trades:
582 (74.42%)
Perte trades:
200 (25.58%)
Meilleure transaction:
48.41 USD
Pire transaction:
-32.94 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 240.04 USD (177 643 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 596.81 USD (90 444 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
37 (199.15 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
199.15 USD (37)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.27
Activité de trading:
45.59%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.67%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
36
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
11.46
Longs trades:
309 (39.51%)
Courts trades:
473 (60.49%)
Facteur de profit:
2.03
Rendement attendu:
2.10 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.57 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.98 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-40.78 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-108.23 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.86%
Prévision annuelle:
34.72%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
143.45 USD (8.06%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
11.42% (62.05 USD)
Par fonds propres:
27.64% (1 450.03 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|209
|AUDCAD
|185
|AUDNZD
|134
|GBPUSD
|73
|EURCAD
|48
|EURUSD
|47
|GBPCAD
|39
|USDCAD
|29
|EURGBP
|18
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|430
|AUDCAD
|549
|AUDNZD
|94
|GBPUSD
|168
|EURCAD
|66
|EURUSD
|152
|GBPCAD
|95
|USDCAD
|35
|EURGBP
|55
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|14K
|AUDCAD
|24K
|AUDNZD
|6.5K
|GBPUSD
|18K
|EURCAD
|-2.2K
|EURUSD
|8.5K
|GBPCAD
|12K
|USDCAD
|4.4K
|EURGBP
|3.2K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +48.41 USD
Pire transaction: -33 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 37
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +199.15 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -40.78 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live32" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real21
|0.10 × 10
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.27 × 149
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.31 × 2729
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.32 × 107
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.49 × 1073
|
Exness-Real17
|0.49 × 192
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.64 × 684
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.66 × 170
|
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|0.68 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.71 × 226
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.87 × 241
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.87 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.89 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|1.00 × 32
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.08 × 91
|
Exness-Real3
|1.08 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.20 × 35
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|1.22 × 37
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.26 × 34
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.53 × 2511
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.59 × 6487
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.77 × 3119
This signal is powered by the MultiWay EA :
- My channel:
- Recommended brokers: IC Trading & IC Trading
- ECN / Raw spread account is required for proper operation
- Recommended leverage: 1:100 or more
- Minimum recommended deposit: $3000 or more
Key Features of Signal:
- Expected average annual return: around 70%–90%
- Maximum expected drawdown (based on backtesting data for current settings): up to 40%
- While operating, the signal takes into account not only the quotes of the trading pairs but also:
- Volatility conditions in global stock markets
- Volatility of currency rate futures for the base currencies in the traded pairs
- Volatility and directional signals from the options market for the respective currency pairs
- A grid system is used, but martingale is not.
- By default, the signal employs an intelligent exit mechanism to close trades at a loss in the case of prolonged drawdowns — avoiding endless holding of positions.
Trading pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD, EURCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD
If you’d like to subscribe to my signal, please make sure to carefully read this post first.
Stability is exactly what I’m looking for. I hope this signal keeps performing as steadily as it has over the past two years.