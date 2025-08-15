CotationsSections
Devises / SBET
Retour à Actions

SBET: SharpLink Gaming Inc

17.33 USD 0.11 (0.64%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SBET a changé de 0.64% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 16.76 et à un maximum de 17.84.

Suivez la dynamique SharpLink Gaming Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SBET Nouvelles

Range quotidien
16.76 17.84
Range Annuel
0.19 124.12
Clôture Précédente
17.22
Ouverture
16.88
Bid
17.33
Ask
17.63
Plus Bas
16.76
Plus Haut
17.84
Volume
30.858 K
Changement quotidien
0.64%
Changement Mensuel
-0.86%
Changement à 6 Mois
4851.43%
Changement Annuel
2375.71%
20 septembre, samedi