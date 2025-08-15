Devises / SBET
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
SBET: SharpLink Gaming Inc
17.33 USD 0.11 (0.64%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SBET a changé de 0.64% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 16.76 et à un maximum de 17.84.
Suivez la dynamique SharpLink Gaming Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SBET Nouvelles
- SharpLink Gaming begins share buyback program amid undervalued stock
- Strategy shares decline as Nasdaq tightens crypto scrutiny
- Standard Chartered explains why Ethereum remains cheap despite 33% YTD rally
- Bitcoin Is On Top, Ethereum Has Some Catching Up To Do: The Crypto Treasury Play Unfolding On Wall Street - Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:BTC)
- SharpLink Gaming Stock: Ethereum Powered Play Set To Soar, ETH Moves Higher (NASDAQ:SBET)
- Bybit Releases Crypto Insights Report Highlighting Key Technical Levels and Institutional Trends in Ethereum (ETH)
- Bitcoin-linked stocks fall as cryptocurrency prices retreat
- Cathie Wood-Backed BitMine Slides Pre-Market As Ethereum Reverses From Record Highs—But This Peter Thiel-Linked ETH Treasury Stock Has Gained - Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:ETH)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Friday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Sharplink Gaming board approves inducement award plan for new employees
- SharpLink Gaming stock rises after $1.5 billion buyback authorization
- SharpLink Gaming authorizes $1.5 billion stock repurchase program
- SharpLink Gaming (SBET) Jumps on New $667-Million ETH Purchase
- Ethereum Consolidates Below $4,300: Is $5,000 Or $4,000 Next?
- SharpLink (SBET) Stock: Is The Future Tied To Ethereum?
- ETH: Assessing Ethereum's Fundamental Setup
- SharpLink (SBET) Falls Alongside ETH Prices
- SharpLink Gaming adds 143,593 ETH to holdings in past week
- SharpLink Gaming raises $537 million, boosts ETH holdings to 740,760
- How Ethereum Treasury Companies are Following the BTC Playbook
- Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Decline— Palo Alto, XP, Allarity Earnings In Focus - Amcor (NYSE:AMCR), Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
- UnitedHealth and First Solar Shine Among Friday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- SharpLink Shares Drop After Q2 Revenue Decline and Large Non-Cash ETH Impairment - SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)
- SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (SBET) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Range quotidien
16.76 17.84
Range Annuel
0.19 124.12
- Clôture Précédente
- 17.22
- Ouverture
- 16.88
- Bid
- 17.33
- Ask
- 17.63
- Plus Bas
- 16.76
- Plus Haut
- 17.84
- Volume
- 30.858 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.64%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.86%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 4851.43%
- Changement Annuel
- 2375.71%
20 septembre, samedi