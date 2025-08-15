시세섹션
통화 / SBET
SBET: SharpLink Gaming Inc

17.33 USD 0.11 (0.64%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SBET 환율이 오늘 0.64%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 16.76이고 고가는 17.84이었습니다.

SharpLink Gaming Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SBET News

일일 변동 비율
16.76 17.84
년간 변동
0.19 124.12
이전 종가
17.22
시가
16.88
Bid
17.33
Ask
17.63
저가
16.76
고가
17.84
볼륨
30.858 K
일일 변동
0.64%
월 변동
-0.86%
6개월 변동
4851.43%
년간 변동율
2375.71%
20 9월, 토요일