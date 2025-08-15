通貨 / SBET
SBET: SharpLink Gaming Inc
17.22 USD 0.10 (0.58%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SBETの今日の為替レートは、0.58%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.19の安値と18.67の高値で取引されました。
SharpLink Gaming Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SBET News
- SharpLink Gaming begins share buyback program amid undervalued stock
- Strategy shares decline as Nasdaq tightens crypto scrutiny
- Standard Chartered explains why Ethereum remains cheap despite 33% YTD rally
- Bitcoin Is On Top, Ethereum Has Some Catching Up To Do: The Crypto Treasury Play Unfolding On Wall Street - Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:BTC)
- SharpLink Gaming Stock: Ethereum Powered Play Set To Soar, ETH Moves Higher (NASDAQ:SBET)
- Bybit Releases Crypto Insights Report Highlighting Key Technical Levels and Institutional Trends in Ethereum (ETH)
- Bitcoin-linked stocks fall as cryptocurrency prices retreat
- Cathie Wood-Backed BitMine Slides Pre-Market As Ethereum Reverses From Record Highs—But This Peter Thiel-Linked ETH Treasury Stock Has Gained - Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:ETH)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Friday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Sharplink Gaming board approves inducement award plan for new employees
- SharpLink Gaming stock rises after $1.5 billion buyback authorization
- SharpLink Gaming authorizes $1.5 billion stock repurchase program
- SharpLink Gaming (SBET) Jumps on New $667-Million ETH Purchase
- Ethereum Consolidates Below $4,300: Is $5,000 Or $4,000 Next?
- SharpLink (SBET) Stock: Is The Future Tied To Ethereum?
- ETH: Assessing Ethereum's Fundamental Setup
- SharpLink (SBET) Falls Alongside ETH Prices
- SharpLink Gaming adds 143,593 ETH to holdings in past week
- SharpLink Gaming raises $537 million, boosts ETH holdings to 740,760
- How Ethereum Treasury Companies are Following the BTC Playbook
- Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Decline— Palo Alto, XP, Allarity Earnings In Focus - Amcor (NYSE:AMCR), Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
- UnitedHealth and First Solar Shine Among Friday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- SharpLink Shares Drop After Q2 Revenue Decline and Large Non-Cash ETH Impairment - SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)
- SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (SBET) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
17.19 18.67
1年のレンジ
0.19 124.12
- 以前の終値
- 17.12
- 始値
- 17.52
- 買値
- 17.22
- 買値
- 17.52
- 安値
- 17.19
- 高値
- 18.67
- 出来高
- 43.274 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.58%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.49%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 4820.00%
- 1年の変化
- 2360.00%
