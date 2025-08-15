Moedas / SBET
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SBET: SharpLink Gaming Inc
17.75 USD 0.63 (3.68%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SBET para hoje mudou para 3.68%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.50 e o mais alto foi 18.67.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SharpLink Gaming Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SBET Notícias
- SharpLink Gaming begins share buyback program amid undervalued stock
- Strategy shares decline as Nasdaq tightens crypto scrutiny
- Standard Chartered explains why Ethereum remains cheap despite 33% YTD rally
- Bitcoin Is On Top, Ethereum Has Some Catching Up To Do: The Crypto Treasury Play Unfolding On Wall Street - Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:BTC)
- SharpLink Gaming Stock: Ethereum Powered Play Set To Soar, ETH Moves Higher (NASDAQ:SBET)
- Bybit Releases Crypto Insights Report Highlighting Key Technical Levels and Institutional Trends in Ethereum (ETH)
- Bitcoin-linked stocks fall as cryptocurrency prices retreat
- Cathie Wood-Backed BitMine Slides Pre-Market As Ethereum Reverses From Record Highs—But This Peter Thiel-Linked ETH Treasury Stock Has Gained - Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:ETH)
- Morning News Wrap-Up: Friday’s Biggest Stock Market Stories! - TipRanks.com
- Sharplink Gaming board approves inducement award plan for new employees
- SharpLink Gaming stock rises after $1.5 billion buyback authorization
- SharpLink Gaming authorizes $1.5 billion stock repurchase program
- SharpLink Gaming (SBET) Jumps on New $667-Million ETH Purchase
- Ethereum Consolidates Below $4,300: Is $5,000 Or $4,000 Next?
- SharpLink (SBET) Stock: Is The Future Tied To Ethereum?
- ETH: Assessing Ethereum's Fundamental Setup
- SharpLink (SBET) Falls Alongside ETH Prices
- SharpLink Gaming adds 143,593 ETH to holdings in past week
- SharpLink Gaming raises $537 million, boosts ETH holdings to 740,760
- How Ethereum Treasury Companies are Following the BTC Playbook
- Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Decline— Palo Alto, XP, Allarity Earnings In Focus - Amcor (NYSE:AMCR), Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR)
- UnitedHealth and First Solar Shine Among Friday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- SharpLink Shares Drop After Q2 Revenue Decline and Large Non-Cash ETH Impairment - SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)
- SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (SBET) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
17.50 18.67
Faixa anual
0.19 124.12
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.12
- Open
- 17.52
- Bid
- 17.75
- Ask
- 18.05
- Low
- 17.50
- High
- 18.67
- Volume
- 36.101 K
- Mudança diária
- 3.68%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.54%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4971.43%
- Mudança anual
- 2435.71%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh