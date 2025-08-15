Valute / SBET
SBET: SharpLink Gaming Inc
17.33 USD 0.11 (0.64%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SBET ha avuto una variazione del 0.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.76 e ad un massimo di 17.84.
Segui le dinamiche di SharpLink Gaming Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SBET News
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.76 17.84
Intervallo Annuale
0.19 124.12
- 17.22
- 16.88
- 17.33
- 17.63
- 16.76
- 17.84
- 30.858 K
- 0.64%
- -0.86%
- 4851.43%
- 2375.71%
21 settembre, domenica