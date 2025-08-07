Devises / PH
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
PH: Parker-Hannifin Corporation
755.19 USD 0.74 (0.10%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PH a changé de -0.10% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 746.44 et à un maximum de 758.72.
Suivez la dynamique Parker-Hannifin Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PH Nouvelles
- Parker-Hannifin Expands Electrification Portfolio With Curtis Acquisition
- 8 Dividend Growth Stocks Every Investor Should Consider
- Parker-Hannifin finalise l’acquisition de Curtis Instruments pour 1 milliard $
- Parker-Hannifin completes $1 billion acquisition of Curtis Instruments
- Strength in Aerospace Systems Drives Parker-Hannifin: Will the Momentum Last?
- Le titre de Parker Hannifin atteint un niveau record à 773,68 USD
- Parker Hannifin stock hits all-time high at 773.68 USD
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:PH)
- Strength in Defense Aerospace Drives RBC Bearings: Can the Momentum Sustain?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Deutsche Bank downgrades Parker-Hannifin stock rating to Hold on valuation
- Parker-Hannifin Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Headwinds
- PDD Rockets, ADI Strengthens, FMX Re-Rated, Parker Grows: Fundamental Shifts Signal New Market Momentum - PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD)
- Parker Hannifin stock hits all-time high at 764.48 USD
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Parker Hannifin declares quarterly dividend, updates share repurchase plan
- This Parker-Hannifin Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Exodus Movement (AMEX:EXOD), ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)
- Parker Hannifin stock hits all-time high at 745.58 USD
- Parker-Hannifin: Solid Execution And Upgraded Forecast Justify Target Price Increase
- Parker-Hannifin stock price target raised to $804 by Goldman Sachs
- KeyBanc raises Parker-Hannifin stock price target to $810 on strong execution
- Earnings call transcript: Parker-Hannifin Q4 2025 beats earnings, stock surges
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Range quotidien
746.44 758.72
Range Annuel
488.45 779.77
- Clôture Précédente
- 755.93
- Ouverture
- 758.72
- Bid
- 755.19
- Ask
- 755.49
- Plus Bas
- 746.44
- Plus Haut
- 758.72
- Volume
- 401
- Changement quotidien
- -0.10%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.23%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 24.59%
- Changement Annuel
- 19.42%
20 septembre, samedi