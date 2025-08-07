CotationsSections
Devises / PH
PH: Parker-Hannifin Corporation

755.19 USD 0.74 (0.10%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PH a changé de -0.10% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 746.44 et à un maximum de 758.72.

Suivez la dynamique Parker-Hannifin Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
746.44 758.72
Range Annuel
488.45 779.77
Clôture Précédente
755.93
Ouverture
758.72
Bid
755.19
Ask
755.49
Plus Bas
746.44
Plus Haut
758.72
Volume
401
Changement quotidien
-0.10%
Changement Mensuel
1.23%
Changement à 6 Mois
24.59%
Changement Annuel
19.42%
