PH: Parker-Hannifin Corporation
755.19 USD 0.74 (0.10%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PH ha avuto una variazione del -0.10% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 746.44 e ad un massimo di 758.72.
Segui le dinamiche di Parker-Hannifin Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PH News
- Our Top 10 High Growth Dividend Stocks – September 2025
- Parker-Hannifin Expands Electrification Portfolio With Curtis Acquisition
- 8 Dividend Growth Stocks Every Investor Should Consider
- Parker-Hannifin completa l’acquisizione di Curtis Instruments per 1 miliardo di dollari
- Parker-Hannifin completes $1 billion acquisition of Curtis Instruments
- Strength in Aerospace Systems Drives Parker-Hannifin: Will the Momentum Last?
- Il titolo di Parker Hannifin raggiunge il massimo storico a 773,68 USD
- Parker Hannifin stock hits all-time high at 773.68 USD
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:PH)
- Strength in Defense Aerospace Drives RBC Bearings: Can the Momentum Sustain?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Deutsche Bank downgrades Parker-Hannifin stock rating to Hold on valuation
- Parker-Hannifin Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Headwinds
- PDD Rockets, ADI Strengthens, FMX Re-Rated, Parker Grows: Fundamental Shifts Signal New Market Momentum - PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD)
- Parker Hannifin stock hits all-time high at 764.48 USD
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Parker Hannifin declares quarterly dividend, updates share repurchase plan
- This Parker-Hannifin Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Exodus Movement (AMEX:EXOD), ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)
- Parker Hannifin stock hits all-time high at 745.58 USD
- Parker-Hannifin: Solid Execution And Upgraded Forecast Justify Target Price Increase
- Parker-Hannifin stock price target raised to $804 by Goldman Sachs
- KeyBanc raises Parker-Hannifin stock price target to $810 on strong execution
- Earnings call transcript: Parker-Hannifin Q4 2025 beats earnings, stock surges
Intervallo Giornaliero
746.44 758.72
Intervallo Annuale
488.45 779.77
- Chiusura Precedente
- 755.93
- Apertura
- 758.72
- Bid
- 755.19
- Ask
- 755.49
- Minimo
- 746.44
- Massimo
- 758.72
- Volume
- 401
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.10%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.23%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 24.59%
- Variazione Annuale
- 19.42%
20 settembre, sabato