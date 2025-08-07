Currencies / PH
PH: Parker-Hannifin Corporation
753.18 USD 6.97 (0.92%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PH exchange rate has changed by -0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 749.17 and at a high of 760.54.
Follow Parker-Hannifin Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PH News
- Parker Hannifin stock hits all-time high at 773.68 USD
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:PH)
- Strength in Defense Aerospace Drives RBC Bearings: Can the Momentum Sustain?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Deutsche Bank downgrades Parker-Hannifin stock rating to Hold on valuation
- Parker-Hannifin Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Headwinds
- PDD Rockets, ADI Strengthens, FMX Re-Rated, Parker Grows: Fundamental Shifts Signal New Market Momentum - PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD)
- Parker Hannifin stock hits all-time high at 764.48 USD
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Parker Hannifin declares quarterly dividend, updates share repurchase plan
- This Parker-Hannifin Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Exodus Movement (AMEX:EXOD), ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)
- Parker Hannifin stock hits all-time high at 745.58 USD
- Parker-Hannifin: Solid Execution And Upgraded Forecast Justify Target Price Increase
- Parker-Hannifin stock price target raised to $804 by Goldman Sachs
- KeyBanc raises Parker-Hannifin stock price target to $810 on strong execution
- Earnings call transcript: Parker-Hannifin Q4 2025 beats earnings, stock surges
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PH)
- Parker-Hannifin (PH) Q4 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Parker-Hannifin Q4 Earnings Beat, Aerospace Systems Sales Up Y/Y
- Why Is Parker Hannifin Stock Gaining Thursday? - Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH)
- Compared to Estimates, Parker-Hannifin (PH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Parker-Hannifin (PH) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Daily Range
749.17 760.54
Year Range
488.45 779.77
- Previous Close
- 760.15
- Open
- 759.00
- Bid
- 753.18
- Ask
- 753.48
- Low
- 749.17
- High
- 760.54
- Volume
- 330
- Daily Change
- -0.92%
- Month Change
- 0.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.26%
- Year Change
- 19.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%