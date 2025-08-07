QuotesSections
Currencies / PH
Back to US Stock Market

PH: Parker-Hannifin Corporation

753.18 USD 6.97 (0.92%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PH exchange rate has changed by -0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 749.17 and at a high of 760.54.

Follow Parker-Hannifin Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PH News

Daily Range
749.17 760.54
Year Range
488.45 779.77
Previous Close
760.15
Open
759.00
Bid
753.18
Ask
753.48
Low
749.17
High
760.54
Volume
330
Daily Change
-0.92%
Month Change
0.96%
6 Months Change
24.26%
Year Change
19.10%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%