Divisas / PH
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
PH: Parker-Hannifin Corporation
738.47 USD 15.00 (1.99%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PH de hoy ha cambiado un -1.99%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 730.24, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 757.40.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Parker-Hannifin Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PH News
- Strength in Aerospace Systems Drives Parker-Hannifin: Will the Momentum Last?
- Las acciones de Parker Hannifin alcanzan máximos históricos a 773,68 dólares
- Acciones de Parker Hannifin alcanzan un máximo histórico de 773.68 USD
- Parker Hannifin stock hits all-time high at 773.68 USD
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:PH)
- Strength in Defense Aerospace Drives RBC Bearings: Can the Momentum Sustain?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Deutsche Bank downgrades Parker-Hannifin stock rating to Hold on valuation
- Parker-Hannifin Stock Exhibits Strong Prospects Despite Headwinds
- PDD Rockets, ADI Strengthens, FMX Re-Rated, Parker Grows: Fundamental Shifts Signal New Market Momentum - PDD Holdings (NASDAQ:PDD)
- Parker Hannifin stock hits all-time high at 764.48 USD
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Parker Hannifin declares quarterly dividend, updates share repurchase plan
- This Parker-Hannifin Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Exodus Movement (AMEX:EXOD), ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)
- Parker Hannifin stock hits all-time high at 745.58 USD
- Parker-Hannifin: Solid Execution And Upgraded Forecast Justify Target Price Increase
- Parker-Hannifin stock price target raised to $804 by Goldman Sachs
- KeyBanc raises Parker-Hannifin stock price target to $810 on strong execution
- Earnings call transcript: Parker-Hannifin Q4 2025 beats earnings, stock surges
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:PH)
- Parker-Hannifin (PH) Q4 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Parker-Hannifin Q4 Earnings Beat, Aerospace Systems Sales Up Y/Y
Rango diario
730.24 757.40
Rango anual
488.45 779.77
- Cierres anteriores
- 753.47
- Open
- 754.06
- Bid
- 738.47
- Ask
- 738.77
- Low
- 730.24
- High
- 757.40
- Volumen
- 1.654 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.99%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.01%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 21.83%
- Cambio anual
- 16.77%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B