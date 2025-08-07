CotizacionesSecciones
PH: Parker-Hannifin Corporation

738.47 USD 15.00 (1.99%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PH de hoy ha cambiado un -1.99%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 730.24, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 757.40.

Rango diario
730.24 757.40
Rango anual
488.45 779.77
Cierres anteriores
753.47
Open
754.06
Bid
738.47
Ask
738.77
Low
730.24
High
757.40
Volumen
1.654 K
Cambio diario
-1.99%
Cambio mensual
-1.01%
Cambio a 6 meses
21.83%
Cambio anual
16.77%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B