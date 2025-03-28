- Aperçu
GLV: Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest
Le taux de change de GLV a changé de 0.17% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 5.86 et à un maximum de 5.90.
Suivez la dynamique Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
GLV Nouvelles
- Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund amends bylaws to update dispute resolution
Foire Aux Questions
What is GLV stock price today?
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest (GLV) stock is priced at 5.89 today. It trades within 0.17%, yesterday's close was 5.88, and trading volume reached 53.
Does GLV stock pay dividends?
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest is currently valued at 5.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.17% and USD.
How to buy GLV stock?
You can buy Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest (GLV) shares at the current price of 5.89. Orders are usually placed near 5.89 or 6.19, while 53 and -0.17% show market activity.
How to invest into GLV stock?
Investing in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest involves considering the yearly range 4.88 - 6.09 and current price 5.89. Many compare 2.97% and 7.48% before placing orders at 5.89 or 6.19.
What are Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (GLV) in the past year was 6.09. Within 4.88 - 6.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.88 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (GLV) over the year was 4.88. Comparing it with the current 5.89 and 4.88 - 6.09 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did GLV stock split?
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.88, and -0.17% after corporate actions.
- Clôture Précédente
- 5.88
- Ouverture
- 5.90
- Bid
- 5.89
- Ask
- 6.19
- Plus Bas
- 5.86
- Plus Haut
- 5.90
- Volume
- 53
- Changement quotidien
- 0.17%
- Changement Mensuel
- 2.97%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 7.48%
- Changement Annuel
- -0.17%