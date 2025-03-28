CotizacionesSecciones
GLV: Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest

5.89 USD 0.01 (0.17%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de GLV de hoy ha cambiado un 0.17%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 5.86, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 5.90.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Preguntas frecuentes

What is GLV stock price today?

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest (GLV) stock is priced at 5.89 today. It trades within 0.17%, yesterday's close was 5.88, and trading volume reached 53.

Does GLV stock pay dividends?

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest is currently valued at 5.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.17% and USD.

How to buy GLV stock?

You can buy Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest (GLV) shares at the current price of 5.89. Orders are usually placed near 5.89 or 6.19, while 53 and -0.17% show market activity.

How to invest into GLV stock?

Investing in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest involves considering the yearly range 4.88 - 6.09 and current price 5.89. Many compare 2.97% and 7.48% before placing orders at 5.89 or 6.19.

What are Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (GLV) in the past year was 6.09. Within 4.88 - 6.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.88 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (GLV) over the year was 4.88. Comparing it with the current 5.89 and 4.88 - 6.09 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did GLV stock split?

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.88, and -0.17% after corporate actions.

Rango diario
5.86 5.90
Rango anual
4.88 6.09
Cierres anteriores
5.88
Open
5.90
Bid
5.89
Ask
6.19
Low
5.86
High
5.90
Volumen
53
Cambio diario
0.17%
Cambio mensual
2.97%
Cambio a 6 meses
7.48%
Cambio anual
-0.17%
28 septiembre, domingo