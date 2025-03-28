- 概要
GLV: Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest
GLVの今日の為替レートは、0.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.86の安値と5.90の高値で取引されました。
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
What is GLV stock price today?
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest (GLV) stock is priced at 5.89 today. It trades within 0.17%, yesterday's close was 5.88, and trading volume reached 53.
Does GLV stock pay dividends?
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest is currently valued at 5.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.17% and USD.
How to buy GLV stock?
You can buy Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest (GLV) shares at the current price of 5.89. Orders are usually placed near 5.89 or 6.19, while 53 and -0.17% show market activity.
How to invest into GLV stock?
Investing in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest involves considering the yearly range 4.88 - 6.09 and current price 5.89. Many compare 2.97% and 7.48% before placing orders at 5.89 or 6.19.
What are Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (GLV) in the past year was 6.09. Within 4.88 - 6.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.88 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (GLV) over the year was 4.88. Comparing it with the current 5.89 and 4.88 - 6.09 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did GLV stock split?
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.88, and -0.17% after corporate actions.
- 以前の終値
- 5.88
- 始値
- 5.90
- 買値
- 5.89
- 買値
- 6.19
- 安値
- 5.86
- 高値
- 5.90
- 出来高
- 53
- 1日の変化
- 0.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.97%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.48%
- 1年の変化
- -0.17%