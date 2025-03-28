- Panoramica
GLV: Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest
Il tasso di cambio GLV ha avuto una variazione del 0.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.86 e ad un massimo di 5.90.
Segui le dinamiche di Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GLV News
- Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund amends bylaws to update dispute resolution
- Deutsche Bank lifts Glenveagh Properties stock target to EUR1.90
- Glenveagh Properties reiterates 2025 guidance, expands share buyback
- TBLD: Profit From The Market's Shift Towards Europe With This CEF (NASDAQ:TBLD)
Domande Frequenti
What is GLV stock price today?
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest (GLV) stock is priced at 5.89 today. It trades within 0.17%, yesterday's close was 5.88, and trading volume reached 53.
Does GLV stock pay dividends?
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest is currently valued at 5.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.17% and USD.
How to buy GLV stock?
You can buy Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest (GLV) shares at the current price of 5.89. Orders are usually placed near 5.89 or 6.19, while 53 and -0.17% show market activity.
How to invest into GLV stock?
Investing in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest involves considering the yearly range 4.88 - 6.09 and current price 5.89. Many compare 2.97% and 7.48% before placing orders at 5.89 or 6.19.
What are Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (GLV) in the past year was 6.09. Within 4.88 - 6.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.88 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (GLV) over the year was 4.88. Comparing it with the current 5.89 and 4.88 - 6.09 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did GLV stock split?
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.88, and -0.17% after corporate actions.
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.88
- Apertura
- 5.90
- Bid
- 5.89
- Ask
- 6.19
- Minimo
- 5.86
- Massimo
- 5.90
- Volume
- 53
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.97%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.17%