GLV: Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest
GLV 환율이 오늘 0.17%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.86이고 고가는 5.90이었습니다.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
GLV News
자주 묻는 질문
What is GLV stock price today?
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest (GLV) stock is priced at 5.89 today. It trades within 0.17%, yesterday's close was 5.88, and trading volume reached 53.
Does GLV stock pay dividends?
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest is currently valued at 5.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.17% and USD.
How to buy GLV stock?
You can buy Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest (GLV) shares at the current price of 5.89. Orders are usually placed near 5.89 or 6.19, while 53 and -0.17% show market activity.
How to invest into GLV stock?
Investing in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest involves considering the yearly range 4.88 - 6.09 and current price 5.89. Many compare 2.97% and 7.48% before placing orders at 5.89 or 6.19.
What are Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (GLV) in the past year was 6.09. Within 4.88 - 6.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.88 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (GLV) over the year was 4.88. Comparing it with the current 5.89 and 4.88 - 6.09 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did GLV stock split?
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.88, and -0.17% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 5.88
- 시가
- 5.90
- Bid
- 5.89
- Ask
- 6.19
- 저가
- 5.86
- 고가
- 5.90
- 볼륨
- 53
- 일일 변동
- 0.17%
- 월 변동
- 2.97%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.48%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.17%