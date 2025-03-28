- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GLV: Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest
GLV exchange rate has changed by -0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.86 and at a high of 5.90.
Follow Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GLV News
- Deutsche Bank upgrades Glenveagh to “buy,” raises target price to €2.15
- Glenveagh Properties stock rating upgraded by Deutsche Bank on profit growth
- Glenveagh Properties on track to deliver full-year targets after strong H1
- Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund amends bylaws to update dispute resolution
- Deutsche Bank lifts Glenveagh Properties stock target to EUR1.90
- Glenveagh Properties reiterates 2025 guidance, expands share buyback
- TBLD: Profit From The Market's Shift Towards Europe With This CEF (NASDAQ:TBLD)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GLV stock price today?
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest (GLV) stock is priced at 5.86 today. It trades within -0.34%, yesterday's close was 5.88, and trading volume reached 43.
Does GLV stock pay dividends?
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest is currently valued at 5.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.68% and USD.
How to buy GLV stock?
You can buy Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest (GLV) shares at the current price of 5.86. Orders are usually placed near 5.86 or 6.16, while 43 and -0.68% show market activity.
How to invest into GLV stock?
Investing in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest involves considering the yearly range 4.88 - 6.09 and current price 5.86. Many compare 2.45% and 6.93% before placing orders at 5.86 or 6.16.
What are Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (GLV) in the past year was 6.09. Within 4.88 - 6.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.88 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (GLV) over the year was 4.88. Comparing it with the current 5.86 and 4.88 - 6.09 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did GLV stock split?
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.88, and -0.68% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.88
- Open
- 5.90
- Bid
- 5.86
- Ask
- 6.16
- Low
- 5.86
- High
- 5.90
- Volume
- 43
- Daily Change
- -0.34%
- Month Change
- 2.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.93%
- Year Change
- -0.68%
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.9%
- Fcst
- 2.9%
- Prev
- 2.9%
- Act
- 0.3%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.7%
- Fcst
- 2.8%
- Prev
- 2.6%
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- 0.4%
- Prev
- 0.5%
- Act
- 55.1
- Fcst
- 55.4
- Prev
- 55.4
- Act
- 51.7
- Fcst
- 51.8
- Prev
- 51.8
- Act
- 4.7%
- Fcst
- 4.8%
- Prev
- 4.8%
- Act
- 3.7%
- Fcst
- 3.9%
- Prev
- 3.9%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 418
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 542
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 266.4 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 98.7 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- -225.1 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 17.8 K