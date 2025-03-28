QuotesSections
GLV
GLV: Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest

5.86 USD 0.02 (0.34%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GLV exchange rate has changed by -0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.86 and at a high of 5.90.

Follow Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

GLV News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GLV stock price today?

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest (GLV) stock is priced at 5.86 today. It trades within -0.34%, yesterday's close was 5.88, and trading volume reached 43.

Does GLV stock pay dividends?

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest is currently valued at 5.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.68% and USD.

How to buy GLV stock?

You can buy Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest (GLV) shares at the current price of 5.86. Orders are usually placed near 5.86 or 6.16, while 43 and -0.68% show market activity.

How to invest into GLV stock?

Investing in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest involves considering the yearly range 4.88 - 6.09 and current price 5.86. Many compare 2.45% and 6.93% before placing orders at 5.86 or 6.16.

What are Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (GLV) in the past year was 6.09. Within 4.88 - 6.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.88 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Clough Global Dividend & Income Fund (GLV) over the year was 4.88. Comparing it with the current 5.86 and 4.88 - 6.09 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did GLV stock split?

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund of beneficial interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.88, and -0.68% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
5.86 5.90
Year Range
4.88 6.09
Previous Close
5.88
Open
5.90
Bid
5.86
Ask
6.16
Low
5.86
High
5.90
Volume
43
Daily Change
-0.34%
Month Change
2.45%
6 Months Change
6.93%
Year Change
-0.68%
26 September, Friday
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
Core PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.9%
Fcst
2.9%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index m/m
Act
0.3%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
12:30
USD
PCE Price Index y/y
Act
2.7%
Fcst
2.8%
Prev
2.6%
12:30
USD
Personal Spending m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.5%
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.1
Fcst
55.4
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.7
Fcst
51.8
Prev
51.8
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.7%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.8%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.9%
17:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
418
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
542
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.4 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
98.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-225.1 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
17.8 K