CotationsSections
Devises / CSGS
Retour à Actions

CSGS: CSG Systems International Inc

66.14 USD 0.87 (1.30%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de CSGS a changé de -1.30% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 65.85 et à un maximum de 66.99.

Suivez la dynamique CSG Systems International Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CSGS Nouvelles

Range quotidien
65.85 66.99
Range Annuel
46.17 67.61
Clôture Précédente
67.01
Ouverture
66.82
Bid
66.14
Ask
66.44
Plus Bas
65.85
Plus Haut
66.99
Volume
707
Changement quotidien
-1.30%
Changement Mensuel
3.83%
Changement à 6 Mois
10.10%
Changement Annuel
36.74%
20 septembre, samedi