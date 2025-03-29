FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / CSGS
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

CSGS: CSG Systems International Inc

66.14 USD 0.87 (1.30%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

CSGS fiyatı bugün -1.30% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 65.85 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 66.99 aralığında işlem gördü.

CSG Systems International Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CSGS haberleri

Günlük aralık
65.85 66.99
Yıllık aralık
46.17 67.61
Önceki kapanış
67.01
Açılış
66.82
Satış
66.14
Alış
66.44
Düşük
65.85
Yüksek
66.99
Hacim
707
Günlük değişim
-1.30%
Aylık değişim
3.83%
6 aylık değişim
10.10%
Yıllık değişim
36.74%
21 Eylül, Pazar