QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CSGS
Tornare a Azioni

CSGS: CSG Systems International Inc

66.14 USD 0.87 (1.30%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CSGS ha avuto una variazione del -1.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 65.85 e ad un massimo di 66.99.

Segui le dinamiche di CSG Systems International Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CSGS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
65.85 66.99
Intervallo Annuale
46.17 67.61
Chiusura Precedente
67.01
Apertura
66.82
Bid
66.14
Ask
66.44
Minimo
65.85
Massimo
66.99
Volume
707
Variazione giornaliera
-1.30%
Variazione Mensile
3.83%
Variazione Semestrale
10.10%
Variazione Annuale
36.74%
20 settembre, sabato