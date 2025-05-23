Währungen / CSGS
CSGS: CSG Systems International Inc
67.01 USD 1.29 (1.96%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von CSGS hat sich für heute um 1.96% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 65.64 bis zu einem Hoch von 67.13 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die CSG Systems International Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
65.64 67.13
Jahresspanne
46.17 67.61
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 65.72
- Eröffnung
- 65.68
- Bid
- 67.01
- Ask
- 67.31
- Tief
- 65.64
- Hoch
- 67.13
- Volumen
- 562
- Tagesänderung
- 1.96%
- Monatsänderung
- 5.20%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 11.55%
- Jahresänderung
- 38.54%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K