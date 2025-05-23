KurseKategorien
Währungen / CSGS
Zurück zum Aktien

CSGS: CSG Systems International Inc

67.01 USD 1.29 (1.96%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von CSGS hat sich für heute um 1.96% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 65.64 bis zu einem Hoch von 67.13 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die CSG Systems International Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CSGS News

Tagesspanne
65.64 67.13
Jahresspanne
46.17 67.61
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
65.72
Eröffnung
65.68
Bid
67.01
Ask
67.31
Tief
65.64
Hoch
67.13
Volumen
562
Tagesänderung
1.96%
Monatsänderung
5.20%
6-Monatsänderung
11.55%
Jahresänderung
38.54%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K