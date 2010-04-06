MT4 Discord Copier - the perfect tool for those looking to remotely copy trades between multiple MT4 accounts on different computers over the internet! With the added convenience of Discord transactions monitoring, you can now easily share trades with a global group of people on your own terms, all while benefiting from the features of a Discord server. This solution is ideal for both providers and receivers, as providers can effortlessly copy trades to multiple receivers, while receivers can easily receive trades from multiple providers. With the MT4 Discord Copier, trading has never been easier with your friends!

MT4 Discord Copier Publisher sends transactions to the Discord server of your choice for that channel. MT4 Discord Copier Receiver makes newly arrived transactions recorded on the Discord server in a given channel to the MT4 account. Each of them simulates Discord user behavior

Usage:

Connection to an existing or new Discord server is possible at any time

One publisher send transactions to the accounts of multiple receivers (with access to Discord channel)

Buy, Sell, Pending orders (= Buy/Sell Limit, Buy/Sell Stop)

Percentage lots from Publisher transactions

Percentage risk from Publisher transactions

High speed

There are several reasons why Discord server: Accessibility for the average user

Transactions history

Server/Channel variations

Security Model situation: I am a member of a discord server where with my friends Johnny and Freddie and they want to copy my e.g. eurusd (another specific / all) transactions from my MT4 account. We will create a channel on that server for the 3 of us. I will send to that channel using the MT4 Discord Copier Publisher and Johnny and Freddie will automatically copy those trades to their MT4 accounts using the MT4 Discord Copier Receiver.

Inputs:

Channel ID



>> Discord channel ID.

Authorization Key

>> Authentication token.

Server Delay

>> Simulated delay in milliseconds when communicating with the Discord server.

Allow Symbols

>> Transactions of the listed symbols, separated by a comma, are allowed to be sent to the Discord server. If the input field is left as blank, all trades made on all symbols will be shared. Example of input: EURUSD,BTCUSD,USDCHF. If you want to change the forms of the messages sent or any other improvements that would help improve this tool after payment - let me know. :) Manual guide (and more description with images): https://github.com/vaclavstibor/mql-market-descriptions/tree/main/MT4-Discord-Copier



























