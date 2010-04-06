Write and Save Global Variables MT4

Unfortunately I have had the experience that when the MT5 terminal updates or the PC, server or MT5 terminal crashes, updates or restarts,
many of the global variables are reset to the state at which the terminal was last closed "normally".

So I developed this utility to automatically save global variables from the terminal in a specific time interval,
and if something happens, you have the option to reset all global variables to the last saved value with just a few clicks.
