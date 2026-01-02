Cosmic Nebula Oscillator is a momentum and trend-strength oscillator designed to visualize market pressure using color-coded histogram states. It transforms directional energy into four intuitive cosmic phases plotted around the zero line (event horizon), making it easy to read both direction and quality of momentum at a glance.

The indicator classifies market conditions into:

Neutron Star (bright blue): strong bullish momentum with expanding energy.

Nebula Glow (purple): bullish bias, but momentum is stabilizing or slowing.

Asteroid Field (gold): bearish bias with weakening downside force.

Black Hole (crimson): strong bearish momentum with increasing pressure.

Internally, the oscillator blends trend strength and smoothing to reduce noise while keeping the signal responsive. The zero line acts as a natural divider between bullish and bearish territory.

How to Use

Trade with the dominant color above or below zero for trend-following setups.

Favor Neutron Star and Black Hole phases for momentum trades.

Use Nebula Glow or Asteroid Field as early warnings of slowing trends or potential transitions.

Combine with price action, structure, or higher-timeframe bias for confirmation.

Optional alerts notify you when the cosmic state changes on candle close.

Suitable for all markets and timeframes, especially effective as a confirmation or timing tool rather than a standalone system.