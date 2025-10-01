CrazyGOLD M1

CrazyGOLD-M1 is a professional Expert Advisor optimized for trading XAU/USD on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe.
Its architecture is built on ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concepts, focusing on liquidity zones and swing resistance to identify high-probability entries.

The gold market has been highly unpredictable in recent years, and many traders struggle to manage it manually. CrazyGOLD-M1 provides a reliable solution by applying systematic analysis to detect smart money movements and determine precise entry points.

This EA does not open trades every day—it only executes when clear opportunities are identified, typically every 2–3 days, often placing multiple trades during such periods.

The algorithm applies fixed Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for each trade, ensuring consistent risk management. With a small SL, logical TP, and an average risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2, the EA achieves a win rate of over 60%.

Importantly, CrazyGOLD-M1 does not use martingale or grid strategies, allowing traders to manage risk safely at all times.

Designed for brokers that support raw market execution, the EA is built for stability and consistency, maintaining execution quality without reliance on external indicators or noisy market conditions.


Key Features

  • designed for XAUUSD M1 timeframe (1min timeframe)
  • Used fixed SL and distributed TP logically
  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging
  • doesn't rely on news but can enable the news filter
  • designed to set auto lot size with percentage of account balance
  • designed to support only XAUUSD 2 digits symbol borkers
  • desinged to trailing automatically in logical level

Recommended Guidelines

  • timeframe - M1
  • minimum deposites: $500 (levelrage 1:100), 200$ (levelrage 1:500)
  • lower spread account recommeded
  • not support three digit XAUUSD broker
  • VPS is recommeded to get best bot performance

Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments such as XAU/USD involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. While CrazyGOLD-M1 EA is designed with great risk management principles, past performance does not guarantee future results.

The EA does not eliminate trading risks. Users are fully responsible for their own trading decisions, account settings, lot sizes, and risk exposure. Profits and losses may vary depending on broker conditions, market volatility, and user-defined parameters.

By using this EA, you acknowledge that you must manage your risk responsibly and that the developer is not liable for any financial losses incurred.



