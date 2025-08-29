Kill sessions
- Indicateurs
- Thabang John Wotsa
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The Sessions Indicator visually highlights the major trading sessions (Asian, London, and New York) directly on the chart by drawing shaded rectangles. It helps traders quickly identify market activity zones, overlaps, and session-specific behaviors. Key Features:- Session Highlighting: Asian, London, and New York sessions are displayed using shaded rectangles with customizable colors.- Custom Session Times: Start and end times for each session can be adjusted to match broker server time.- Session Labels: Each rectangle contains a centered label ('Asian', 'London', 'New York') written in bold black text inside the shaded area.- Flexible Display Options: Option to show/hide each session individually, configure number of past days to display, and adjust rectangle height.- Automatic Updating: Redraws sessions every 1 minute to keep rectangles aligned with chart scaling, clearing old boxes automatically. Inputs (User Settings): Category Parameter Default Value Colors Colors Colors AsianColor LondonColor NewYorkColor Alice Blue Light Green Light Pink Description Color for Asian session Color for London session Color for New York session Session Times Session Times Session Times Options Options Options Options Options AsianStartHour–AsianEndHour 0:00 – 8:00 LondonStartHour–LondonEndHour 8:00 – 16:00 NYStartHour–NYEndHour 13:00 – 21:00 ShowAsian ShowLondon ShowNY DaysBack RectHeight Benefits for Traders: True True True 30 0.4- Quickly see when major market sessions are active.- Identify high-liquidity overlap periods (e.g., London–New York). Asian session (server time) London session (server time) New York session (server time) Show/Hide Asian session Show/Hide London session Show/Hide New York session Number of past days to display sessions Rectangle height relative to chart scale (40%