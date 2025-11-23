Trade easy control panel

TradeEasy Panel - Professional Trading Control Panel

Overview

TradeEasy Panel is a comprehensive, professional-grade trading control panel designed for MetaTrader 5. This powerful indicator provides traders with an all-in-one solution for executing trades, managing positions, and monitoring market activity directly from the chart window. With its intuitive interface and advanced features, it streamlines the trading process for both novice and experienced traders.

Key Features

 Real-Time Market Monitoring

  • Live bid/ask price display

  • Current time and date updates

  • Real-time position tracking with profit/loss calculation

  • Active trades display with color-coded profit status

 Instant Trade Execution

  • Market Orders: One-click BUY/SELL execution

  • Pending Orders:

    • Buy Limit / Sell Limit

    • Buy Stop / Sell Stop

  • Customizable order distance for pending orders

  • Automatic SL/TP calculation based on user settings

Advanced Risk Management

  • Customizable lot sizes with validation

  • Adjustable stop loss (in pips)

  • Flexible take profit levels

  • Trailing stop functionality

  • Position modification tools

 Position Management

  • Close All Positions: Instant closure of all trades

  • Close Profitable: Close only winning positions

  • Close Losing: Close only losing positions

  • Modify All: Bulk update SL/TP for all positions

  • Trailing Stop: Automated trailing stop activation

 User-Friendly Interface

  • Draggable Panel: Move anywhere on your chart

  • Resizable Window: Adjust to fit your screen preferences

  • Color-Coded Elements: Visual status indicators

  • Organized Sections: Logical grouping of functions

  • Real-time Updates: Automatic refresh of trade information

 Customizable Parameters

  • Default lot size configuration

  • Stop loss and take profit settings

  • Trailing stop distance

  • Pending order distance

  • Maximum trades display limit

  • Color scheme customization

Technical Specifications

Input Parameters

  • DefaultLotSize  - Default trading volume

  • DefaultSL  - Default stop loss in pips

  • DefaultTP  - Default take profit in pips

  • DefaultTrailingStop  - Default trailing stop distance

  • PendingOrderDistance  - Distance for pending orders

  • MaxTradesDisplay  - Maximum trades to show in panel

  • ShowSettingsButton  - Toggle settings button visibility

Compatibility

  • Type: Chart Indicator

  • Timeframes: All timeframes

  • Instruments: All trading symbols

Usage Benefits

For Beginner Traders

  • Simplified trading interface

  • Reduced emotional trading

  • Built-in risk management

  • Visual trade monitoring

  • One-click order execution

For Professional Traders

  • Rapid trade execution

  • Bulk position management

  • Advanced order types

  • Customizable parameters

  • Efficient workflow optimization

For All Traders

  • Time-saving automation

  • Reduced manual errors

  • Comprehensive trade overview

  • Flexible customization options

  • Professional-grade tools

Safety Features

  • Input validation for all parameters

  • Error handling for trade operations

  • Position verification before execution

  • Safe order sending with result checking

  • Comprehensive status feedback

Performance Advantages

  • Lightweight: Minimal resource usage

  • Fast Execution: Optimized order processing

  • Stable: Robust error handling

  • Reliable: Professional-grade coding standards

  • Maintainable: Clean, documented code structure


