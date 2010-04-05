Propfirm Equity Protector Pro

Smart Equity Protector (PropFirm Edition)

Smart Equity Protector (PropFirm Edition) is a professional account equity protection and risk-management utility for MetaTrader 4.

This Expert Advisor is designed to protect trading accounts from excessive losses by monitoring account equity in real time and automatically closing trades when predefined risk limits are reached.

⚠️ This product does NOT open trades and does NOT generate trading signals.
It works as a safety and protection system for manual and automated trading.

Why Use Smart Equity Protector?

When trading manually or using automated strategies, unexpected situations can occur:

  • High market volatility

  • News spikes

  • Strategy or EA malfunction

  • Trading while away from the screen

This EA acts as an emergency protection layer to help prevent accounts from violating risk rules, especially on prop-firm accounts.

Main Features

🟢 ENABLE

Turns protection ON

🟡 DISABLE

Turns protection OFF

Temporarily pauses protection
(Use only if you know what you’re doing)

🔴 KILL Switch (Emergency Button)

Instantly:

  • Closes all open trades

  • Stops further trading

  • Locks the account for safety


 Works With Any Strategy

  • Compatible with any EA or manual trading

  • Ideal for accounts running multiple robots

  • Suitable for VPS and unattended trading

✔ Clear & Easy-to-Read Dashboard

  • Large dashboard panel

  • Shows:

    • Daily loss used

    • Remaining daily allowance

    • Overall drawdown

    • Account equity

    • Current status (ACTIVE / LOCKED)

  • Dashboard size and colors are fully customizable

How It Works

  1. You set your daily and overall risk limits

  2. The EA continuously monitors account equity

  3. If losses reach your limit:

    • Trades are closed automatically

    • Trading is locked to protect the account

No manual action is required.

Important Notes

  • ✅ Designed for risk control only

  • ✅ Suitable for demo and live accounts

  • ✅ Ideal for prop-firm traders

Disclaimer & Risk Notice

Trading involves risk.

This Expert Advisor is provided “as is” and is intended solely as a risk-management tool.
The developer is not responsible for trading losses, execution delays, platform issues, broker problems, or incorrect usage.

No software can guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk.
Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.


