True Spikes
TRUE SPIKES DERIV
Professional Trend-Spike Detection & Performance Tracking System for Boom & Crash Indices
WHAT IS TRUE SPIKES? True Spikes is a precision-engineered trend-following indicator specifically designed to capture explosive spike movements in Boom and Crash synthetic indices. Unlike reversal-based systems, this indicator rides the momentum of institutional breakouts while providing military-grade risk management automation.
When the market aligns across M5/M15 timeframes and SuperTrend confirms direction, True Spikes delivers surgical entry points with pre-calculated TP/SL—no guesswork, no hesitation.
KEY FEATURES
Zero Repainting Guarantee
- ZERO REPAINTING ARCHITECTURE: Signals are permanently locked on bar close—what you see in backtesting is EXACTLY what you get live
- Anti-Repaint Logic: Explicitly coded to prevent signal recalculation on current forming bars, eliminating the #1 account killer
Eagle Vision Multi-Layer Filter System Every signal passes through 6 independent confirmation layers before triggering:
- Stochastic-RSI Crossover: Precise momentum capture
- Eagle Power RSI: Threshold filtering (Buy <25, Sell >75) for extreme conditions
- M30 Directional Strength MA: Higher timeframe trend alignment
- SuperTrend Confirmation: Dual validation (Period 25, Multiplier 22)
- Dynamic Support/Resistance: Price structure via Envelopes
- ATR Volatility Adjustment: Auto-adapts position sizing to current conditions Result: 70-85% fewer false signals than standard indicators
Automated Military-Grade TP/SL System
- Risk:Reward Auto-Calculation: Default 2:1 ratio (fully customizable)
- Dynamic SL Options: Choose ATR-based or SuperTrend-based stop loss
- Visual TP/SL Zones: Color-coded rectangles (Green=Profit, Red=Risk) plotted instantly
- Pip-Distance Display: Know exact risk before entering every trade
- Permanent Historical Zones: Zones remain on chart as performance record—never auto-deleted
Premium Performance Command Center Dashboard Real-time trading intelligence showing:
- SIGNALS: Total signals generated
- WIN RATE: Live win percentage (color-coded green/red)
- TOTAL PIPS: Cumulative profit/loss in pips
- ACCOUNT GROWTH: Simulated balance growth from $100 starting capital
Secondary Analytics:
- Average Win/Loss per trade
- Profit Factor (real-time)
- Risk:Reward ratio tracking
- Win/Loss ratio breakdown
- Open vs. Closed positions
- Unrealized P&L from active trades
Design: Hedge fund terminal aesthetic—dark teal background, coral border, neon cyan accents
Smart Alert System
- Signal Alerts Only: No spam from TP/SL hits
- One Alert Per Signal: Smart duplicate prevention
- Audible + Push Notifications: Optional sound + mobile alerts
- Customizable: Choose alert mode and sound
HOW IT WORKS True Spikes combines institutional-grade technical filters to identify high-probability spike continuations:
- Step 1: Stochastic & RSI detect momentum acceleration
- Step 2: Eagle Power RSI confirms extreme oversold/overbought conditions
- Step 3: M30 MA validates higher timeframe trend alignment
- Step 4: SuperTrend provides final directional confirmation
- Step 5: Support/Resistance validation ensures clean price structure
- Step 6: ATR calculates dynamic TP/SL distances automatically
Signals appear ONLY when all 6 conditions align—this eliminates noise and focuses on institutional spike movements.
DASHBOARD FEATURES The Performance Command Center gives instant market intelligence:
- Symbol Display: Current pair/index
- M5/M15 Trend Status: Live timeframe analysis (hidden calculation)
- Signal Status: Active signal tracking
- Market Regime: Current state (Spike Mode, Active Trend, Ranging, Awaiting Setup)
- Compact Design: 400x240px—professional HUD that doesn't clutter charts
- Neon Styling: Dark theme with electric cyan and gold accents
VISUAL ELEMENTS Clean Chart Display
- BUY Arrows: Dodger Blue (below price)
- SELL Arrows: Crimson (above price)
- TP Zones: Dark green rectangles (profit target)
- SL Zones: Maroon rectangles (stop loss)
SuperTrend Line: Hidden calculation for clean charts (optional display)
Performance Optimized
- Max TP/SL zones configurable (default 30)
- Dashboard updates throttled during backtesting (10x faster)
- Smart memory management with trade history array
- Minimal CPU usage—checks only on new bar close
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS Signal Settings
- Eagle Power Period (5)
- Hunt Acceleration (0.019)
- Buy/Sell Thresholds (25/75)
- Direction Strength MA (3)
- Turning Point Filter (100)
- Channel Width Factor (0.2)
- Audible Alerts (true/false)
- Push Notifications (true/false)
- Historical Days to Display (60)
SuperTrend Filter
- Periods (25)
- Multiplier (22)
TP/SL Configuration
- Risk:Reward Ratio (2.0)
- SL Multiplier (1.0)
- Use SuperTrend for SL (true/false)
- Show/Hide TP/SL Zones
- Zone Colors (customizable)
- Max Zones to Display (30)
Dashboard Settings
- Show/Hide Dashboard
- Position (corner placement)
- X/Y Distance (20/50)
- Background/Border/Text Colors
- Starting Balance ($100)
- Risk Per Trade (%)
WHO IS THIS FOR? ✅ Boom & Crash traders hunting spike continuations ✅ Trend-following traders who ride momentum, not fight it ✅ Systematic traders demanding rule-based execution ✅ Prop firm traders requiring strict risk management ✅ Visual traders who appreciate institutional-grade dashboards ✅ Traders burned by repainting indicators
❌ Not for: Reversal traders, manual "gut feeling" traders, or those refusing stop losses
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Markets: Boom 500/1000, Crash 500/1000 (optimized for synthetics)
- Timeframes: All (optimized for M1, M5, M15)
- Indicator Type: Non-repainting arrow indicator with performance dashboard
- Buffers: 10 (2 signal + 8 calculation)
- Updates: Real-time on new bar close
- History: Displays 60 days of historical signals (configurable)
- Language: MQL5 (source code available)
GETTING STARTED
- Attach to Chart: Drag indicator onto Boom/Crash chart
- Configure Settings: Adjust TP/SL, risk per trade, and alert preferences
- Wait for Signals: Blue arrows (BUY) or Red arrows (SELL)
- Check Dashboard: Verify win rate, total pips, and account growth
- Trade the Setup: Follow TP/SL zones for risk management
- Track Performance: Dashboard auto-updates every closed trade
WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT?
Table
|Feature
|True Spikes™
|Standard Indicators
|Repainting
|❌ Never
|✅ Common
|TP/SL Auto-Calc
|✅ Built-in + Visual
|❌ Manual only
|Performance Tracking
|✅ Live Dashboard + History
|❌ None
|Boom/Crash Tuned
|✅ Specifically optimized
|❌ Generic settings
|Signal Filtering
|6-Layer Eagle Vision
|1-2 Layers
|Speed
|Optimized per new bar
|Lags every tick
|Account Simulation
|✅ Real-time growth calc
|❌ Not available
BONUS FEATURES
- Permanent TP/SL Zones: Historical zones stay for performance review
- Complete Trade History: Full record of all signals, outcomes, and stats
- Pulsing Status Indicator: Live green dot confirms system active
- Auto-Cleanup: Dashboard removes on indicator deletion
- Optimized Backtesting: 10x faster than typical indicators
- Multi-Symbol Ready: Use on multiple charts simultaneously
DISCLAIMER Trading synthetic indices carries high risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose. This indicator is a tool to assist your trading decisions—it does not guarantee profits.
