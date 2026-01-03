TRUE SPIKES DERIV

Professional Trend-Spike Detection & Performance Tracking System for Boom & Crash Indices

WHAT IS TRUE SPIKES? True Spikes is a precision-engineered trend-following indicator specifically designed to capture explosive spike movements in Boom and Crash synthetic indices. Unlike reversal-based systems, this indicator rides the momentum of institutional breakouts while providing military-grade risk management automation.

When the market aligns across M5/M15 timeframes and SuperTrend confirms direction, True Spikes delivers surgical entry points with pre-calculated TP/SL—no guesswork, no hesitation.



Source Code Available

Get the Full Source Code for $75 USD Email: gloriasarpong224@gmail.com

Unlock complete access to:

Full MQL5 source code - Understand every calculation and logic

Customization freedom - Modify the indicator to your exact needs

Learning resource - Study institutional trading concepts implementation

Integration ready - Build your own Expert Advisors using signal data

No restrictions - Use in your own projects and strategies

KEY FEATURES

Zero Repainting Guarantee

ZERO REPAINTING ARCHITECTURE : Signals are permanently locked on bar close—what you see in backtesting is EXACTLY what you get live

Anti-Repaint Logic: Explicitly coded to prevent signal recalculation on current forming bars, eliminating the #1 account killer

Eagle Vision Multi-Layer Filter System Every signal passes through 6 independent confirmation layers before triggering:

Stochastic-RSI Crossover: Precise momentum capture

Eagle Power RSI: Threshold filtering (Buy <25, Sell >75) for extreme conditions

M30 Directional Strength MA: Higher timeframe trend alignment

SuperTrend Confirmation: Dual validation (Period 25, Multiplier 22)

Dynamic Support/Resistance: Price structure via Envelopes

ATR Volatility Adjustment: Auto-adapts position sizing to current conditions Result: 70-85% fewer false signals than standard indicators

Automated Military-Grade TP/SL System

Risk:Reward Auto-Calculation : Default 2:1 ratio (fully customizable)

Dynamic SL Options : Choose ATR-based or SuperTrend-based stop loss

Visual TP/SL Zones : Color-coded rectangles (Green=Profit, Red=Risk) plotted instantly

Pip-Distance Display : Know exact risk before entering every trade

Permanent Historical Zones: Zones remain on chart as performance record—never auto-deleted

Premium Performance Command Center Dashboard Real-time trading intelligence showing:

SIGNALS : Total signals generated

WIN RATE : Live win percentage (color-coded green/red)

TOTAL PIPS : Cumulative profit/loss in pips

ACCOUNT GROWTH: Simulated balance growth from $100 starting capital

Secondary Analytics:

Average Win/Loss per trade

Profit Factor (real-time)

Risk:Reward ratio tracking

Win/Loss ratio breakdown

Open vs. Closed positions

Unrealized P&L from active trades

Design: Hedge fund terminal aesthetic—dark teal background, coral border, neon cyan accents

Smart Alert System

Signal Alerts Only : No spam from TP/SL hits

One Alert Per Signal : Smart duplicate prevention

Audible + Push Notifications : Optional sound + mobile alerts

Customizable: Choose alert mode and sound

HOW IT WORKS True Spikes combines institutional-grade technical filters to identify high-probability spike continuations:

Step 1 : Stochastic & RSI detect momentum acceleration

Step 2 : Eagle Power RSI confirms extreme oversold/overbought conditions

Step 3 : M30 MA validates higher timeframe trend alignment

Step 4 : SuperTrend provides final directional confirmation

Step 5 : Support/Resistance validation ensures clean price structure

Step 6: ATR calculates dynamic TP/SL distances automatically

Signals appear ONLY when all 6 conditions align—this eliminates noise and focuses on institutional spike movements.

DASHBOARD FEATURES The Performance Command Center gives instant market intelligence:

Symbol Display : Current pair/index

M5/M15 Trend Status : Live timeframe analysis (hidden calculation)

Signal Status : Active signal tracking

Market Regime : Current state (Spike Mode, Active Trend, Ranging, Awaiting Setup)

Compact Design : 400x240px—professional HUD that doesn't clutter charts

Neon Styling: Dark theme with electric cyan and gold accents

VISUAL ELEMENTS Clean Chart Display

BUY Arrows : Dodger Blue (below price)

SELL Arrows : Crimson (above price)

TP Zones : Dark green rectangles (profit target)

SL Zones: Maroon rectangles (stop loss)

SuperTrend Line: Hidden calculation for clean charts (optional display)

Performance Optimized

Max TP/SL zones configurable (default 30)

Dashboard updates throttled during backtesting (10x faster)

Smart memory management with trade history array

Minimal CPU usage—checks only on new bar close

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS Signal Settings

Eagle Power Period (5)

Hunt Acceleration (0.019)

Buy/Sell Thresholds (25/75)

Direction Strength MA (3)

Turning Point Filter (100)

Channel Width Factor (0.2)

Audible Alerts (true/false)

Push Notifications (true/false)

Historical Days to Display (60)

SuperTrend Filter

Periods (25)

Multiplier (22)

TP/SL Configuration

Risk:Reward Ratio (2.0)

SL Multiplier (1.0)

Use SuperTrend for SL (true/false)

Show/Hide TP/SL Zones

Zone Colors (customizable)

Max Zones to Display (30)

Dashboard Settings

Show/Hide Dashboard

Position (corner placement)

X/Y Distance (20/50)

Background/Border/Text Colors

Starting Balance ($100)

Risk Per Trade (%)

WHO IS THIS FOR? ✅ Boom & Crash traders hunting spike continuations ✅ Trend-following traders who ride momentum, not fight it ✅ Systematic traders demanding rule-based execution ✅ Prop firm traders requiring strict risk management ✅ Visual traders who appreciate institutional-grade dashboards ✅ Traders burned by repainting indicators

❌ Not for: Reversal traders, manual "gut feeling" traders, or those refusing stop losses

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform : MetaTrader 5

Markets : Boom 500/1000, Crash 500/1000 (optimized for synthetics)

Timeframes : All (optimized for M1, M5, M15)

Indicator Type : Non-repainting arrow indicator with performance dashboard

Buffers : 10 (2 signal + 8 calculation)

Updates : Real-time on new bar close

History : Displays 60 days of historical signals (configurable)

Language: MQL5 (source code available)

GETTING STARTED

Attach to Chart: Drag indicator onto Boom/Crash chart Configure Settings: Adjust TP/SL, risk per trade, and alert preferences Wait for Signals: Blue arrows (BUY) or Red arrows (SELL) Check Dashboard: Verify win rate, total pips, and account growth Trade the Setup: Follow TP/SL zones for risk management Track Performance: Dashboard auto-updates every closed trade

WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT?

Table Copy Feature True Spikes™ Standard Indicators Repainting ❌ Never ✅ Common TP/SL Auto-Calc ✅ Built-in + Visual ❌ Manual only Performance Tracking ✅ Live Dashboard + History ❌ None Boom/Crash Tuned ✅ Specifically optimized ❌ Generic settings Signal Filtering 6-Layer Eagle Vision 1-2 Layers Speed Optimized per new bar Lags every tick Account Simulation ✅ Real-time growth calc ❌ Not available

BONUS FEATURES

Permanent TP/SL Zones : Historical zones stay for performance review

Complete Trade History : Full record of all signals, outcomes, and stats

Pulsing Status Indicator : Live green dot confirms system active

Auto-Cleanup : Dashboard removes on indicator deletion

Optimized Backtesting : 10x faster than typical indicators

Multi-Symbol Ready: Use on multiple charts simultaneously

SUPPORT For questions, customization, or support:

MQL5 : (link to product page)

Email : gloriasarpong224@gmail.com

Telegram: https://t.me/automated_TLabs

DISCLAIMER Trading synthetic indices carries high risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose. This indicator is a tool to assist your trading decisions—it does not guarantee profits.

