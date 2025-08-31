BBMA and EMA 50

Description

The BBMA + EMA50 Structure is a basic BBMA trading framework indicator combined with EMA 50 and First Momentum detection.

It helps traders to quickly identify market structure, momentum shifts, and potential entry points with clear visual signals.

✅ Key Features:

BBMA Structure : Displays the essential Bollinger Bands + Moving Average framework.

EMA 50 Filter : Helps confirm trend direction and structure bias.

First Momentum Detector : Automatically detects the first momentum breakout from Bollinger Bands. Marks the signal with an arrow (BUY / SELL) .

Customizable Display : Show/Hide MA lines for a clean chart. Adjustable arrow colors & distance from candles.

Dark & Light Themes : Built-in theme support for better chart visibility.

Custom Settings: Flexible parameters to match your trading style.

🎯 How to Use

Attach the indicator to any chart and timeframe. Use the BBMA + EMA50 structure to identify the current trend. Watch for First Momentum arrows as early breakout confirmation signals. Combine with your trading system for entry & exit decisions.

⚙️ Inputs

PixelOffset → Distance of arrow from candle (in pixels).

BuyArrowColor / SellArrowColor → Customize arrow colors.

Show/Hide MA Lines → Switch ON/OFF for a clean chart.

Theme Selection → Choose Dark or Light style.

📊 Compatibility

Works on all symbols (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto).

Supports all timeframes (M1 – MN1).

Optimized for MetaTrader 5.

👉 This indicator is ideal for traders who use BBMA strategy, need momentum confirmation, and want a clean customizable chart.



