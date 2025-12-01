Mt5 to Telegram notif

MT5 Telegram Notifier — Real-Time Account Monitoring

Stay informed and in control of your trading account from anywhere. This utility Expert Advisor sends instant notifications and detailed reports directly to your Telegram chat.

Key Benefits

  • Real-Time Alerts: Receive notifications when positions open, close, or pending orders change.
  • Risk Management: Margin level alerts help you act before critical thresholds.
  • Hedging Support: Displays every position individually using ticket-based logic.
  • On-Demand Reports: Request account snapshots anytime via Telegram commands.
  • Simple Setup: No DLLs or complex configuration—just your bot token and chat ID.
  • Universal Compatibility: Works with Forex, metals, indices, and crypto CFDs.

Main Features

  • Trade Alerts:
    • Order Open: Symbol, direction, volume, price, TP/SL, expected profit.
    • Order Close: Realized profit/loss including commission and swap.
  • Pending Orders: Notifications for additions, updates, and deletions.
  • Position Updates: SL/TP changes and partial closes.
  • Risk Alerts: Margin level below your defined threshold.
  • Reports:
    • Daily report at your chosen time.
    • Monthly summary on the 1st of each month.
  • On-Demand Commands:

    /acc or /snapshot → Account Snapshot /pos → Positions Snapshot /daily → Daily Report /monthly → Monthly Report

  • Chart Buttons: Quick snapshots without leaving MT5.
  • Compact Numbers: Cleaner numeric formatting for messages.

Inputs

  • TELEGRAM_TOKEN: Bot token from BotFather.
  • TELEGRAM_CHAT_ID: Your personal, group, or channel chat ID.
  • Notify_On_Open / Notify_On_Close / Notify_On_Modify / Notify_On_Pending: Enable or disable specific alerts.
  • MarginLevelAlert: Margin level (%) for risk notifications.
  • DailyReportHour / DailyReportMinute: Time for daily report.
  • EnableMonthlyReport: Monthly summary toggle.
  • ShowButtonsOnChart: Display quick-access buttons.

Setup

  1. Create a Telegram bot using @BotFather and copy the token.
  2. Send a message to your bot and retrieve your chat ID via: 
        https://api.telegram.org/bot&lt;YOUR_TOKEN>/getUpdates
  3. In MT5: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for:

    https://api.telegram.org

  4. Attach EA to any chart, fill inputs, and compile.
  5. Test by clicking chart buttons or sending /acc in Telegram.

Works on any broker, any symbol, any timeframe. Perfect for traders who want real-time control and peace of mind.



FAQ

Q1: Why am I not receiving Telegram messages?
Check that WebRequest is allowed in MT5:
Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for listed URL → add https://api.telegram.org .
Verify your TELEGRAM_TOKEN and TELEGRAM_CHAT_ID .
Make sure you started a chat with your bot (send any message first).

Q2: How do I find my Telegram chat ID?
Send a message to your bot, then open:
https://api.telegram.org/bot&lt;YOUR_TOKEN>/getUpdates
Look for "chat":{"id":...} . For groups/channels, use the negative ID (e.g., -1001234567890 ).

Q3: Does this EA work on hedging accounts?
Yes. It lists every position individually using ticket-based logic.

Q4: Can I use this EA on any symbol or timeframe?
Yes. It monitors the entire account, not just the chart symbol.

Q5: What Telegram commands are available?

/acc or /snapshot → Account Snapshot
/pos → Positions Snapshot
/daily → Daily Report
/monthly → Monthly Report

Q6: How do I add commands to my bot for easy access?
In Telegram, open @BotFather → /setcommands, then paste:

acc - Account Snapshot snapshot - Account Snapshot pos - Positions Snapshot daily - Daily Report monthly - Monthly Report

Q7: Does the EA include commissions or swaps in expected profit?
No. Expected profit at TP/SL is based on price movement only. Commissions and swaps are included in close alerts.

Q8: Can I use this in a group or channel?
Yes. Add the bot to the group/channel and use its negative chat ID. For channels, make the bot an admin to post messages.


Please reach out if you have any questions

