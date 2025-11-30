MushashiV2

MurphyEA V2 — Smart Money Order Block Trading System


MurphyEA V2 is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading algorithm designed for live markets, optimized for Order Block (OB) trading, Fair Value Gap (FVG) confirmation, and ultra-safe money management. Built with strict validation, non-repainting logic, and fully automated trade control, this EA provides institutional-grade entries with maximum execution safety.

This Expert Advisor focuses on Order Block detection, volume-based confirmation, Fair Value Gap filters, and adaptive SL/TP management based on market volatility. MurphyEA V2 is engineered to avoid common issues in OB EAs such as invalid stops, margin failure, and repainting signals.

✔ Key Features

1. Smart Money Order Block Engine

  • Detects bullish and bearish Order Blocks using strict criteria:

    • Strong displacement candle (body > 40% of range)

    • Volume confirmation (current volume ≥ average * ratio)

    • Fair Value Gap alignment (minimum gap in pips)

  • Uses adaptive lookback logic for fast and clean OB detection.

  • Option to display Order Blocks on chart with configurable color & labels.

2. Fair Value Gap (FVG) Confirmation

  • Optional FVG validation to filter out weak OB zones.

  • Detects both bullish and bearish FVG structures.

  • Only trades when a clean liquidity gap is present.

  • User adjustable minimum FVG size.

3. Dynamic & Fail-Safe Risk Management

Designed to eliminate “Invalid Stops”, margin errors, or oversized lots.

Includes:

  • Dynamic Lot Size Auto-Calculation (based on risk % and stop loss distance)

  • Strict Margin Protection (50% free-margin cap)

  • Auto-Lot Reduction when margin is insufficient

  • Symbol Adaptive Safety Mode:

    • Special settings for EURUSD, GBP pairs, USDJPY, XAUUSD (Gold)

    • Adjusts freeze levels, trailing sensitivity, and profit buffers based on volatility

4. Fully Adaptive Take-Profit Logic

Two modes available:

  • Dynamic TP (ATR-Based)
    TP automatically adapts to volatility using ATR × multiplier.

  • Fixed TP in Pips

This ensures TP stays logical across volatile assets like XAUUSD or GBPJPY.

5. Advanced Trade Control System

Includes:

  • Break-even activation

  • Trailing stop with multi-stage improvements

  • Extra profit buffer for volatile pairs

  • Maximum daily trade limit

  • Time filtering (only trade within user-defined trading window)

Everything is calculated in real time and refreshed safely to avoid execution errors.

6. Volume Filter System

  • Tick-volume based confirmation

  • Detects high-volume candles using a moving average of the last 20 bars

  • Only trades when liquidity is proven to be strong enough

7. Visualization & Chart Tools

  • Clean info panel showing:

    • Balance

    • Profit

    • Today’s trade count

    • EA Status (Active / Waiting)

  • Lightweight and non-laggy rendering

  • Optional OB & FVG display with custom colors

✔ Technical Advantages

  • ZERO repainting (all signals use closed candles)

  • ZERO invalid stop-loss rewriting

  • ZERO margin over-usage (automatic reduction logic)

  • ATR-based TP ensures adaptability across pairs

  • Highly optimized for M5 execution but can run on any timeframe

  • Clean coding structure using CTrade & CPositionInfo classes

  • Full compatibility with Strategy Tester (100% backtest-ready)

✔ What This EA Trades Best

  • XAUUSD

  • USDJPY

  • EURUSD

  • GBPJPY / GBPUSD

  • Other volatile FX pairs

Symbols automatically load their custom adaptive safety settings.

✔ Summary

MurphyEA V2 is a market-ready, institutional-style Smart Money Expert Advisor combining Order Block precision, Fair Value Gap confirmation, and advanced adaptive risk controls. Designed for traders who require stable entries, safe money management, and a fully automated system that operates without errors in real-time trading conditions.


