SR Zones Manual Buttons

SUP – Support & Resistance Zone Detection Tool





The SUP Indicator is a professional trading tool designed to automatically detect and highlight Support and Resistance price zones on any market chart.

Using advanced zone-mapping algorithms, it visualizes the strongest price levels where the market frequently reacts — helping traders identify entries, reversals, breakouts, and risk-management areas.





In addition to automatic detection, the indicator also allows you to manually add your own zones, giving you more flexibility and full control over your trading strategy.





Main Features:





Automatic Support & Resistance zone detection





Option to manually add custom zones





Color-coded zone visualization for easy reading





High accuracy on all timeframes





Identifies strong reversal zones





Ideal for scalping, day trading, and swing trading





Lightweight, clean, and intuitive interface





See the market the way institutions do — with SUP, the smart and flexible Support & Resistance mapping tool.