🎯 Overview

The Order Flow Footprint Indicator transforms your MetaTrader 5 charts into a professional order flow analysis tool, displaying detailed Buy/Sell volume distribution at each price level. This indicator provides institutional-grade insights into market dynamics, helping traders identify key support/resistance zones, absorption patterns, and momentum shifts.

✨ Key Features

📊 Visual Footprint Display:

Buy and Sell volume separated at each price level

Color-coded heatmap (Green = Buying, Red = Selling, Gray = Neutral)

Gradient color intensity based on order flow imbalance

Clean, professional cell-based layout

Customizable price levels per bar (10-20 recommended)

📈 Advanced Metrics:

Delta (Δ) - Real-time Buy/Sell difference calculation

- Real-time Buy/Sell difference calculation Imbalance % - Percentage-based strength indicator

- Percentage-based strength indicator Volume Distribution - Precise volume at each price level

- Precise volume at each price level Absorption Detection - Identify when large orders are absorbed

- Identify when large orders are absorbed Point of Control (POC) - Automatic highlighting of max volume levels

🎨 Professional Interface:

Interactive Show/Hide button for clean chart viewing

button for clean chart viewing Settings Panel with real-time toggles (Volume/Delta/Imbalance)

with real-time toggles (Volume/Delta/Imbalance) Status Bar with detailed information on mouse hover

with detailed information on mouse hover Responsive design that adapts to chart zoom levels

Auto-adjusting font sizes for optimal readability

⚙️ Highly Customizable:

Adjustable price levels (1-50)

Custom color schemes for Buy/Sell/Neutral zones

Configurable bar width (70-100%)

Font size and style options

Imbalance threshold settings

Gradient intensity controls

🚀 Performance Optimized:

Only renders visible bars for fast performance

Efficient object management

Smooth zooming and scrolling

Works on all timeframes (M1 to MN1)

Compatible with all instruments (Forex, Stocks, Futures, Crypto)

📊 What You Get

Order Flow Analysis:

Buy vs Sell volume at each price

Delta calculations showing net buying/selling pressure

Imbalance percentages highlighting strong moves

Volume nodes for support/resistance identification

Trading Signals:

Absorption - Detect when price moves against volume

- Detect when price moves against volume Delta Divergence - Spot momentum shifts early

- Spot momentum shifts early Stacked Imbalances - Identify strong trending moves

- Identify strong trending moves Volume Exhaustion - Catch potential reversals

- Catch potential reversals Unfinished Auctions - Find continuation patterns

Professional Tools:

Point of Control (POC) identification

High Volume Nodes (HVN) and Low Volume Nodes (LVN)

Initiative vs Responsive trading analysis

Volume profile integration

💡 How It Works

The indicator analyzes tick volume data and distributes it across price levels within each bar, simulating institutional order flow patterns. While it uses tick volume (not actual order flow), the algorithm intelligently calculates buy/sell distribution based on:

Price direction (bullish/bearish bars)

Volume concentration at different price levels

Momentum and price action context

Statistical distribution models





🎓 Use Cases

For Day Traders:

Identify optimal entry/exit points

Spot absorption at key levels

Trade breakouts with volume confirmation

Scalp with order flow direction

For Swing Traders:

Find major support/resistance zones

Identify trend exhaustion

Confirm breakout validity

Time entries with volume clusters

For Position Traders:

Analyze institutional accumulation/distribution

Identify major turning points

Confirm long-term trend strength

Find value areas for entries

📖 Trading Strategies Included

1. Absorption Trading

Identify when price rises but selling dominates

Fade moves at absorption zones

High probability reversal setups

2. Imbalance Continuation

Trade stacked imbalances (60%+ in same direction)

Follow institutional momentum

High win-rate trend following

3. Delta Divergence

Spot early reversal signals

Price makes new high, delta doesn't confirm

Powerful momentum shift indicator

4. Volume Node Trading

Buy at High Volume Nodes (support)

Sell at High Volume Nodes (resistance)

Quick moves through Low Volume Nodes

5. Unfinished Auction

Bar closes at high/low with strong imbalance

Likely continuation setup

Great for breakout trading